10 top digital art resources

The web is a wonderful thing, brimming with resources and tutorials for people wanting to dabble in digital art. But sometimes too much choice can be confusing, so we've picked 10 top resources to help you really get to grips with it.

You'll find tons of inspirational projects on Digital Art Served

Digital Art Served is an awesome gallery of curated work from leading creatives on online art collective Behance. Here you'll find all manner of projects, from mind-blowing 3D renders to intricate Photoshop and Illustrator illustrations. So, if it's digital art inspiration you're after, look no further.

Coolvibe is dedicated to showcasing the most inspirational digital art from around the web

Coolvibe is a site dedicated to showcasing the best and most inspirational digital art from around the web, be it science fiction, fantasy, retro, 3D, illustrations, vector art, and virtually everything else. The team behind the site scour the web daily for the best artwork, and always link back to the artist or original source.

Pinterest holds hundreds of digital art images to inspire you

Photo-sharing website Pinterest has images on every subject you can possibly think of. And digital art is a popular one. Use the site's keyword search and watch your screen fill up with beautiful examples of the discipline. Then simply click the image for a larger version and to view the original source.

Check out digital artwork from designers all over the world on Dribbble

The show and tell site for designers, Dribbble features a wealth of digital art projects from creatives all around the globe. Using the keyword tool, you can choose to search the most popular or latest digital artwork to be added. Dribble also acts as a forum, with its community able to like and comment on each other's work.

Access all areas of digital art with Computer Arts

Computer Arts is the world's leading design magazine and features inspirational design tutorials, tips, advice, interviews and much more. One of Creative Bloq's sister publications, Computer Arts is dedicated to making you a better digital artist and designer, posting regular pro skills in Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects and more.

Find tons of advice and inspiration in Imagine FX, the world's best-selling magazine for digital artists

If you're into sci-fi and fantasy art, then Imagine FX magazine - the world's best-selling magazine for digital artists - is for you. Not only is the monthly publication crammed full of inspirational images, interviews and news, it's accompanied by a DVD featuring video tuition from professional artists, free brushes, textures and reference images, and much more.

Become a member of CGHub for the latest work, tips and tools in the digital art for entertainment industry

CGHub describes itself as 'the social network for professionals in entertainment'. An online community, at CGHub digital artists from all over the world share their latest work, tips, and tools, network with peers and more. Focusing on artists in the entertainment industry, if you use a computer to generate imagery for movies, TV, games or comics, then you'll feel right at home on this site.

Concept Art World features the work of super-talented digital artists from around the world

Concept Art World is one big, beautiful online gallery of digital artists. So if you need some inspiration, this site is a great place to start as it is literally brimming with amazing images. A clean layout, Concept Art World has separate pages for different topics for easy navigation, including a section on books, news and training.

Check out CG Society for inspiration, tips, tricks and news from the digital art world

The Computer Graphics Society has been one of the most popular digital art sites for over a decade now. With a staff of 15, the CG Society team are 'dedicated to helping you share work, tell stories, improve your skills and advance your career'. The site also has a very active forum CGTalk, where digital artists from all over the world gather to discuss new work, tips and best practise. Many art directors also regularly use CG Society when on the hunt for new talent.

The Digita Art section on the Deviant Art website has a huge gallery of inspirational images

Although not solely dedicated to digital art, the Deviant Art website is a great place to go if you're looking for a bit of inspiration. Featuring a huge gallery of images on every subject, you are sure to find something here to get your creative juices flowing. You can also choose from subcategories, including 3D art and typography, to find exactly what you're looking for.

Is there a digital art resource we should add to this list? Let us know in the comments below!