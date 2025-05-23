How to pick the right references for your art – and how to use them
Choosing the right reference material can transform your art practice – here's how to do it.
A good craftsperson never blames their tools... and the same could be said for reference materials, but better tools and better references never hurt.
While they don't make you as an artist, you choice of references can shape the direction of your work. It's important to know how to choose references and also how to use them because you often won't want to take from them too literally.
If you need tools to work with, see our pick of the best drawing tablets and the best digital art software. In the meantime, here’s my advice on how to pick references for your art and put them to good use.
Rachel is an independent artist focused on helping others break through their barriers, develop their skills and pursue fulfilling careers.
01. Mix and Match
If you struggle with copying references too closely, try using multiple images to inform your lighting, colour, and so on.
02. Vary your sources
Don’t limit yourself to just images. Look at sculpture, use 3D models, or study from life.
03. Be vigilant against AI
Sadly, AI imagery is coming to dominate sites like Pinterest, and it tends to be visually monotonous and inaccurate. Avoid using it for references.
04. Buy from artists
Artists know best what other artists need from reference. Some of my favourites are Howard Lyon, Justin Donaldson and Faestock.
05. Be playful
Have fun with your reference – exaggerate, highlight, or outright change. Don’t worry if it doesn’t always work, as these experiments will help you gradually develop your style.
06. Find your unique process
No two artists have the same process. Study new methods, then refine them until you find what suits you.
07. Where to shop
Marketplaces such as Cubebrush and Gumroad let you browse resources you’ve probably never heard of.
08. Organise references
I use PureRef to arrange my reference when painting. The ability to freely move images around and overlay my painting app is priceless!
09. More than the art
It’s easy to get overwhelmed. Project management tools like Asana can help wrangle complex thoughts into actionable goals.
10. It’s okay to switch
Switching approaches can offer fresh perspective and teach transferable skills you might have otherwise missed out on.
Get more tutorials in ImagineFX
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).
