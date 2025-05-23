Recommended reading

How to pick the right references for your art – and how to use them

How-to
By published

Choosing the right reference material can transform your art practice – here's how to do it.

Tools and reference; reference photograph and corresponding painting
(Image credit: Rachel Bradley)

A good craftsperson never blames their tools... and the same could be said for reference materials, but better tools and better references never hurt.

While they don't make you as an artist, you choice of references can shape the direction of your work. It's important to know how to choose references and also how to use them because you often won't want to take from them too literally.

Artist headshot
Rachel Bradley

Rachel is an independent artist focused on helping others break through their barriers, develop their skills and pursue fulfilling careers.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Rachel Bradley
Rachel Bradley

Rachel is an independent artist focused on helping others break through their barriers, develop their skills and pursue fulfilling careers.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.