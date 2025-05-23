A good craftsperson never blames their tools... and the same could be said for reference materials, but better tools and better references never hurt.

While they don't make you as an artist, you choice of references can shape the direction of your work. It's important to know how to choose references and also how to use them because you often won't want to take from them too literally.

If you need tools to work with, see our pick of the best drawing tablets and the best digital art software. In the meantime, here’s my advice on how to pick references for your art and put them to good use.

01. Mix and Match (Image: © Rachel Bradley) If you struggle with copying references too closely, try using multiple images to inform your lighting, colour, and so on.

02. Vary your sources (Image: © Rachel Bradley) Don’t limit yourself to just images. Look at sculpture, use 3D models, or study from life.

03. Be vigilant against AI (Image: © Rachel Bradley) Sadly, AI imagery is coming to dominate sites like Pinterest, and it tends to be visually monotonous and inaccurate. Avoid using it for references.

04. Buy from artists (Image: © faestock) Artists know best what other artists need from reference. Some of my favourites are Howard Lyon, Justin Donaldson and Faestock.

05. Be playful (Image: © Rachel Bradley) Have fun with your reference – exaggerate, highlight, or outright change. Don’t worry if it doesn’t always work, as these experiments will help you gradually develop your style.

06. Find your unique process (Image: © Rachel Bradley) No two artists have the same process. Study new methods, then refine them until you find what suits you.

07. Where to shop (Image: © Rachel Bradley) Marketplaces such as Cubebrush and Gumroad let you browse resources you’ve probably never heard of.

08. Organise references (Image: © Rachel Bradley) I use PureRef to arrange my reference when painting. The ability to freely move images around and overlay my painting app is priceless!

09. More than the art (Image: © Rachel Bradley) It’s easy to get overwhelmed. Project management tools like Asana can help wrangle complex thoughts into actionable goals.

10. It’s okay to switch (Image: © Rachel Bradley) Switching approaches can offer fresh perspective and teach transferable skills you might have otherwise missed out on.

