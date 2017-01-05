3 free calendar template designs for 2017

It's good to be organised, so if you haven't found the time to create a calendar then you'd best get a move on! While ideally you'd free up time to create a truly amazing calendar design, in the real world sometimes we all have to take a shortcut.

Some of these brilliant free calendar templates designs are also customisable so you can add a dash of personality to your designs. In short, these 2017 calendar templates will help get you ahead of the game and ready to take on the new year. Enjoy!

Add a bit of personality to your desk with this free calendar vector template for 2017. Including 12 months, 365 days, this free EPS file can be customised to suit your own style. Add your own photos, logo or artwork to really brighten up your workspace.

This free calendar template lets you to create a 2017 calendar with all those lovely photos you've taken over the year. Once you have downloaded the template, simply select the appropriate month, click 'update' and the programme with automatically build your calendar for that month. From there, you can edit nearly every aspect of the page prior to printing.

Ok, so it's not the most exciting design but if you're in need of a functional year-to-view 2017 free calendar template, this does just the job. Weeks are numbered for reference and there's also a note section at the bottom for any important dates you need to remember.