8 top InDesign resources

Nowadays, thanks to the web, it's really easy to find training for, and advice about, publishing software Adobe InDesign. Literally brimming with tutorials and articles on the subject, there's something for all skill levels. But sometimes, too much choice can be confusing, so we've picked eight top resources to help you really get to grips with the software.

Access lots of free, helpful InDesign tutorials at Layers

Layers is the "How-to magazine for everything Adobe", which has a brilliant section dedicated to InDesign. Here you can learn how to use liquid layout, dot-dash stroke, story editor and much more. And, best of all, it's free!

Vectortuts+ is a blog and community for illustrators and vector artists

Vectortuts+ is a blog and community for illustrators and vector artists. The site has a selection of useful InDesign tutorials, including how to create a music magazine cover, design distinctive monotone layouts, how to speed up your InDesign layouts and much more.

Access nearly 300 InDesign tutorials at video-based training resource Digital Tutors

Digital Tutors has the largest online video-based training and tutorial library, which includes nearly 300 InDesign lessons. Training covers everything from getting started and graphic design to pipeline practise and learning paths. A subscription is required to access the vast majority of videos but there are a selection of free tutorials in the library too.

The world's best-selling magazine for digital artists and designers Computer Arts runs regular news, tips and tutorials on InDesign. Our Computer Arts channel also has a focuses on the software, with regular features on InDesign plugins, how to improve your skills and much more.

There's a wealth of tutorials, tips and advice on InDesign Secrets

For everything InDesign, head over to InDesign Secrets. OK, so it's certainly not the nicest looking website we've ever seen but, more importantly, it has a wealth of InDesign tutorials and videos as well as a blog, podcast, and thousands of tips. It also has a beginner's corner and a section on where to find more helpful InDesign resources.

You'll find lots of InDesign help on the Adobe website

Another great place to get advice and tutorials is from makers of the software itself, Adobe. There's lot of InDesign information on this site, including updates on what's new, video tutorials, how to create content, linking content and much more.

Access a wealth of InDesign training at Lynda.com

A favourite of ours here at Creative Bloq, Lynda.com is a great source of training for many subjects, InDesign included. The popular educational site offers a large library of InDesign tutorials for all skill levels. A subscription is needed to access many of the lessons but the site does offer a free trial so you can try before you buy.

08. InDesign tutorials resource

Check out our regularly updated list of InDesign tutorials from around the web

Having already scoured the web in search of the best InDesign tutorials out there, we had to include our InDesign feature on this list. This is a brilliant selection of top resources from around the web, which takes you through everything from getting to know InDesign for beginners to more advanced techniques for more seasoned users of the software.

