300+ free vector shapes for Photoshop

It can be difficult to get your hands on high quality icons, especially when experimenting with mockups. Even user interface designers who work with sketches and wireframes appreciate a helping hand when it comes to prototypes.

Thankfully, design collective Cloud Castle have come up with Basiliq - an entirely free set of icons with over 300 designs. Produced for designers that want to experiment, produce mockups and prototypes, you can assemble pretty much anything from them including mobile YouTube UI.

The icons themselves are beautifully simplistic and will no doubt prove a worthy addition to any designer's download folder. And you'll be pleased to know that Cloud Castle have said that they will continue to build and design those all-important icon sets.

Download the icons from here and see more of Cloud Castle's inspiring work over on their website.

Will you be downloading the set of free icons? Let us know in the comments box below!