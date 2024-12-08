How to paint epic Warhammer battles in traditional pen and ink

How-to
By
published

Games Workshop illustrator Thomas Elliott shows you how to create an epic science fiction fight scene with this step-by-step guide.

Thomas Elliott artwork
(Image credit: Thomas Elliott)

Awe-inspiring battles are one of my specialities, and in this tutorial I’ll be sharing my process for painting one with inks. We’ll cover everything from early considerations like composition and thumbnailing, to talking about materials and how best to create depth and volume. A lot of these approaches are applicable to images of any size and can be used in more than just battle scenes.

If you're inspired by my tutorial, then read our guides the best pens for artists and best pencils for artists. The approach taken can also be adapted to digital art, so read up on the best digital art software that's right for you. Something like Rebelle or Corel Painter has excellent traditional ink and paint simulation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Thomas Elliott
Artist

Thomas Elliott is an illustrator specialising in sci-fi and fantasy art. Originally trained in fine art, Thomas brings his understanding of traditional mediums to his illustration. He is most well known for his work with Games Workshop, where he was part of their in-house art team for over five years.

Related articles