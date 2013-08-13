September 2013 #245

What does ‘bad’ CSS look like, and what can you do about it? In this issue Pam Selle outlines 10 bad CSS habits and describes how you can work to eliminate them from your codebase to produce sites that perform better and are easier to maintain. Elsewhere, Gavin Wye explores three responsive prototyping apps, Joe Leech offers some psychological insights that you can use to improve your users’ experience, and Martin Cooper interviews accessibility consultant Lonie Watson. Plus:

Create a responsive nav menu

Code a sprite-based game with HTML5

Deploy and test apps remotely with Yeoman

Code responsive layouts faster with Bourbon Neat