September 2013 #245

Improve your CSS with our guide to avoiding the top 10 most common mistakes, craft better ecommerce layouts, find out what makes your users tick with our psychology tips for UX, and much more

What does ‘bad’ CSS look like, and what can you do about it? In this issue Pam Selle outlines 10 bad CSS habits and describes how you can work to eliminate them from your codebase to produce sites that perform better and are easier to maintain. Elsewhere, Gavin Wye explores three responsive prototyping apps, Joe Leech offers some psychological insights that you can use to improve your users’ experience, and Martin Cooper interviews accessibility consultant Lonie Watson. Plus:

  • Create a responsive nav menu
  • Code a sprite-based game with HTML5
  • Deploy and test apps remotely with Yeoman
  • Code responsive layouts faster with Bourbon Neat
