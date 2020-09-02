The Animal Crossing: New Horizons community is immensely creative, with custom clothing design sharing dominating the various social media platforms. Whether it's imitation celebrity looks, cultural icon recreations, mock runway fashion, or simply just really lovely clothing, there's a design for everyone.

(Image credit: Catalina Kulczar)

But what happens when you send some of that user-generated content to illustrator Jon Burgerman (above) to critique? Will he be as impressed with the community's creativity as we'd hope? Let's take a look.

01. Antler Tee Design by Louise Blain

(Image credit: Nintendo)

"I know it says Antlers but when I look at it I see the white as the positive space and it then either looks like two doves flying away from a tree or a spout of water from a whale, with its fin towering up in the background," explains Burgerman. "It’s very simple but fun to look at if you play with it a bit."

02. Dashie Dress Design by Sam Loveridge

(Image credit: Nintendo)

"This is a quite amazing dress featuring a dog sniffing another dog's bottom," says Burgerman. "The twist? It’s actually it’s own bottom, because who hasn’t tried to do that at least once. This is a very relatable dress and yellow is my favourite colour, so it ticks a lot of boxes for me (two)."

03. Schlepple Chic Tee Design by Tom Regan

(Image credit: Nintendo)

"I don’t know what Schepple is but this looks like something a Harry Potter sports team would wear for training in. Quiddage? I appreciate the clashing bright green torso against the red and orange sleeves. A brave decision."

04. Jacket Design by Louise Blain

(Image credit: Nintendo)

"Are those grey lines along the body of the jacket pockets with zips? It would be cool if they were as you’d be able to put quite large items inside, like a half baguette sandwich or a mini umbrella. Looks suitably stylish when kitted out in matching black items, tres chic!"

05. Pikachu Jumper Design by Sam Loveridge

(Image credit: Nintendo)

"This Pikachu abstraction looks more like a malformed unofficially licensed ice cream bar Pikachu. I understand what the form is meant to represent but cannot jigsaw the pieces together to make a whole. These are all good things."

06. Shirty Steve Tee Design by Tom Regan

(Image credit: Nintendo)

"I feel there’s a lot to unpack about ‘Steve’ before we really can understand the designer’s motivation here. Firstly, is Steve a dog or bear or some kind of character, with flopsy black ears. Or is it a map from an 8-bit era Zelda style game? I’d quite like to play that game. Where does that purple door nose lead to? An enigma wrapped in a riddle…"

So there you have it. We think he liked them? If you want to check out some more of the community creativity, why not take a look at our picks of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fashion designs of the week.

