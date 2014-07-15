Cult movie directors get the geometric treatment

The directors are given a geometric makeover in these portraits

There's been some gorgeous geometric patterns in design lately, with illustration, branding and more seeing these shapes take centre stage. Using these shapes, the designs become a simple yet wholly striking work of art channelling influences from the design era of art deco and here, iconic directors have been given the treatment.

Produced by Turin, Italy based designers Van Orton Design, the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg, Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick have been transformed using the geometric technique. The beautiful shading and choice of colours makes for a impressive series.

Van Orton Design have used the technique to illustrate a range of products including sneakers, movie posters and more. If you're a fan of this particular project be sure to check out their Behance page for more geometric beauties.

What do you think about these portraits? Let us know in the comments box below!