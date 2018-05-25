19 glorious geometric patterns in design

Lately, we've noticed a lot of designers using geometric patterns, shapes and styles in their logo designs, vector art and more. Using these shapes, the designs become a simple yet wholly striking work of art channelling influences from the design era of art deco.

We've rounded up our favourite examples of geometric patterns and designs featuring geometric shapes. See what you think...

Geometric patterns feature prominently within Morales' portfolio

Based in Bogotá, Colombia, Silvino González Morales is a photographer, visual artist and graphic designer whose work often features geometric or fractal patterns. Seis x Six is one such project, in which Morales takes simple hexagons as his starting point, and then works them up into complex and beautiful patterns.

This geometric identity for E-Jet is inspired by the company's precision cutting work

Tasked with creating a logo design and corporate identity for E-jet, a company that specialises in cutting, machining and forming materials using high precision machines, Luminous Design Group from Athens looked to the cutting process itself and came up with a geometric design that reflects the complex decorative designs that E-jet carries out. On a second level, the geometric shapes that make up the pattern can be rearranged to make the name of the company.

The metallic meditations are available to download as wallpaper

Ari Weinkle is an artist and designer from Boston, MA, whose work breaks apart and reappropriates different forms such as the human figure, organic shapes and typography. This work, entitled Metaltations, is a series of six metal meditations merging blended metals – copper, silver and gold – and repeated geometric shapes, and was made using Photoshop and Cinema 4D.

GMUNK uses intricate geometry to mind-bending effect

GMUNK's Sub.Division is a series of perceptual landscapes where graphic complexity emerges from the structure of simplistic three-dimensional forms; by subdividing basic primitive shapes into various levels of geometric intricacy, GMUNK aims to create perceived movement and patter. The series was created using Maya with the MASH procedural plugin, and rendered with Arnold.

Eric Broug's art is inspired by Islamic geometric design

Dutch artist and designer Eric Broug discovered Islamic geometric art as a student in Amsterdam, and has been pursuing it ever since. Because the use of figurative images is forbidden in Islamic art, he often uses intricate geometric patterns, created by the repetition, overlapping and interlacing of squares and circles, following mathematical rules.

Broug taught himself about Islamic geometric art by trying to deconstruct and recreate its patterns with a compass, ruler, pencil and paper, and has created books such as Islamic Geometric Design, which examines Islamic geometric design in terms of its historical and cultural context.

This piece demonstrates Jeremy Booth's geometric approach to illustration

Born and raised in Kentucky, Jeremy Booth is a self-taught designer and illustrator whose style has been described as 'vector noir', with an emphasis on strong angular lines with plenty of bold light and shadow.

Much of his work features distinctly geometric elements, as can be seen in the illustration above, entitled Curiosity. Head to his site to see more examples of his eye-catching work.

This cool design is as multi-faceted as the city itself

Bringing a city together through branding is no easy task, especially when the city in question is a diverse as Melbourne, Australia. However that's exactly what branding agency Landor had to achieve with its aesthetic for the City of Melbourne Council.

Thanks to a clever geometric design, the chunky 'M' logo is flexible enough to reflect the different aspects and personalities of the city. Accompanied by a broader branding campaign that spreads across print and online platforms, Landor has successfully tied together the city through angular imagery.

This dynamic packaging really complements the jewellery

Australian designer, printer and podcaster Olivia King created this beautiful collection of concept packaging, which is suitably called Trig (as in trigonometry). With a focus on angles and a bright visual identity, this design links up physical products with a digital app.

This geometric vector series is a marvel of inspiration

This project from designer Hope Little, which began back in 2012, is a marvel of geometric design. These vector animals have proven so popular that Little has even started taking requests for portraits.

"I wanted to steer away from my usual melty, disproportional illustrations and try for something clean and balanced," explains Little. "I started experimenting with shapes, settling on a triangle to keep things clean and simple. I wanted the illustrations to be bright and colourful, so I searched for animals, due to the fact the fur offered a wide variety of patterns and colours."

This series of paintings were created by New York artist Adam Daily

This series of beautiful geometric paintings was crafted by New York artist Adam Daily, whose work spans a variety of media and techniques, including painting, photography and collage.

These paintings were imagined through a combination of digital and analogue tools and were eventually created by hand, using acrylic on PVC panels and applying paint with a spray gun.

Next page: 9 more glorious geometric designs