Geometric vector animals are a stunning pet project

This geometric vector series is a marvel of inspiration

We've seen some wonderful examples in how to create vector art and this latest project from designer Hope Little is a marvel of geometric patterns. Starting the series back in 2012, these vector animals have proven so popular, that Little has even started taking requests for portraits.

"I wanted to steer away from my usual melty, disproportional illustrations and try for something clean and balanced," explains Little. "I started experimenting with shapes, settling on a triangle to keep things clean and simple. I wanted the illustrations to be bright and colourful, so I searched for animals; do to the fact the fur offered a wide variety of patterns and colours."

"I started off with the tiger. After that people started making requests, so a lot of ideas for what animal to do next came from that. I'm starting to break the animals into categories in hopes of doing a few different calendar series in the future."

