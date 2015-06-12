Discover key techniques to raise your manga art game

We've assembled a great team of professional artists, including Paul Kwon, Han-Yuan Yu, Emma Vieceli and Low Zi Rong, to help you take your manga art skills to the next level (it's never been easier to learn how to draw manga!). Plus, we talk to Wenjun Lin and Ilya Kuvshinov, explore the ever-growing popularity of manga, give you a crash-course in using Paint Tool SAI, and more!

View a sampler of this special manga issue below:

What's inside:

Manga art gallery

Manga's rising popularity

Inside top artists' studios

Interviews with Wenjun Lin , Hugo Martin and Ilya Kuvshinov

, and The sketchbooks of Kim Jung Gi and Mingzhu Yang

and Explore Caravan Studio

Learn the basics of Paint Tool SAI

Sixty-four pages of manga workshops , from Jade Mosch, Saejin Oh, Pramin Phatiphong and more!

, from Jade Mosch, Saejin Oh, Pramin Phatiphong and more! FREE DVD! Featuring nine hours of workshop videos, finished artwork and custom brushes

Visit MyFavouriteMagazines to get hold of your copy!