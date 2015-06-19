Discover the world's biggest creative festival from your own home

Click on the image to see the full-size infographic

This Sunday, Cannes Lions, the world's biggest international festival of creativity kicks off in Cannes, France. For seven days, the world's greatest creative minds will come together to discuss and showcase the latest and greatest developments in the creative industries.

It's an event not to be missed, but, if you can't attend this year, fear not for the lovely team at ImageBrief has put together this brilliant 'How to attend Cannes from the comfort of your own home' infographic, so you can do just that.

It details various trivia about the festival and stakeholders, all wrapped up in a beautifully bold and bright design. Take a look, some of the information featured here may just suprise you!

