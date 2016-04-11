Kerning tips to improve your typography

Advice
By
published

This infographic reveals the typography tips designers need to look out for.

Kerning tips to improve your typography

Click to read the full-size infographic

If there's one things that's sure to bring design pedants out of the woodwork, it's typography. But with typography forming the foundation of many a logo design and workmarks, it's an area that creatives need to pay special attention to – specially if you want to avoid the hundreds of free fonts available and create your own.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dom Carter
Dom Carter

Dom Carter is a freelance writer who specialises in art and design. Formerly a staff writer for Creative Bloq, his work has also appeared on Creative Boom and in the pages of ImagineFX, Computer Arts, 3D World, and .net. He has been a D&AD New Blood judge, and has a particular interest in picture books.