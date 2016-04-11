Kerning tips to improve your typography
This infographic reveals the typography tips designers need to look out for.
If there's one things that's sure to bring design pedants out of the woodwork, it's typography. But with typography forming the foundation of many a logo design and workmarks, it's an area that creatives need to pay special attention to – specially if you want to avoid the hundreds of free fonts available and create your own.
Luckily, the clever folks at Creative Market have put together this handy infographic to help designers navigate one of the trickiest parts of typography: kerning.
A bone of contention amongst many designers, kerning is the process of adjusting the spacing between characters. It's a precise practice, so it's no surprise that some creatives like to indulge in the topic to a meticulous extent. Thankfully this infographic should help save you from typographic terror.
Dom Carter is a freelance writer who specialises in art and design. Formerly a staff writer for Creative Bloq, his work has also appeared on Creative Boom and in the pages of ImagineFX, Computer Arts, 3D World, and .net. He has been a D&AD New Blood judge, and has a particular interest in picture books.