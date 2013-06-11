First trailer for Hobbit sequel released

One of the biggest 3D movies of the year, part two in Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy is due out this December - and here's our first glimpse of what we'll be packing the multiplexes to see this Christmas.

With 'teaser' trailers you can never be sure how much you'll get, but this one's packed with action and spectacle, and features all the principal characters - less an amuse-bouche and more of a full blooded starter, it's a thoroughly immersive treat.

Directed by Jackson and co-starring Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage and Benedict Cumberbatch, The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug will open on 13 December 2013. Although we weren't overly convinced by the 48fps framerate, we loved the first instalment and this trailer's made us super-excited to see the next one - as has this brilliant movie poster, released earlier this week. Roll on the end of the year, we say...

The first official poster features Bilbo Baggins arriving at the lair of dragon Smaug.

What movies are you looking forward to this year? Let us know in the comments below!