Home Features Web Design The .net strip #33: Why designers should learn to code By Creative Bloq Staff (netmag) 2013-03-15T14:57:21.73Z Web design Brad Colbow on the age old question of how much code a designer ought to know Shares See more Web design articles Topics netmag Web design Related articles The best Adobe Black Friday deals in 2019: How to get a Creative Cloud discount Design jobs: find your dream role with Creative Bloq 26 top-quality WordPress portfolio themes The best antivirus software in 2019