Amazon Prime Day deals: revamp your home studio with these bargains

If you've just moved into a new studio or home or are simply looking to revamp your working space, look no further. Amazon Prime Day is in full swing now, and we've rounded up the best steals to add something extra special to your home studio.
Here are the 10 best deals we've seen on home office equipment – some smart, some more traditional – as part of Amazon Prime Day... Hurry because it'll all be over at midnight tonight, and some deals expire earlier.
The best US home studio deals
Echo Dot - Black + Philips Hue 2 Color Bulb Starter Kit: $119.99 (was $199.98)
Save 40% - Make your home studio smarter with this starter kit, which includes the Amazon Echo Dot plus two smart lightbulbs. Connect them together to have Alexa control the lights for you. Save $79.99 now on Amazon Echo Dot + Philips Hue 2 Color Bulb Starter Kit
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018
Amazon Basics High Back Executive Chair: $79.99 (was $109.99)
Save 27% - This best-selling chair is excellent for home studios and is comfortable enough to sit at for eight hours at a time. It's already pretty good value for money, but you can get $30 off it during Amazon Prime Day. Save 27% on Amazon Basics High Back Executive Chair
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018
iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity: $229.99 (was $349.99)
Save 34% - No one wants a messy home studio, and there's something pretty cool about controlling a robotic vacuum with your voice via Alexa. This robo vacuum has excellent reviews, and you can save a whooping $120 on it right now. Save $120 now on an iRobot Roomba 671 robot vacuum
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018
Amazon Dash button: $0.99 (was $4.99)
Save 80% - While not strictly for the home office, dash buttons can help save you time around the home to free up your time for concentrating on your creations. Right now they are down from $4.99 to $0.99. Save $4.00 on Amazon dash buttons
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018
Rivet Modern Wood and Metal Hairpin Desk, 47.2": $174 (was $249)
Save 30% - If you're in the market for a new office desk, look no further. This modern desk is ideal for the home, and is both sturdy and stylish. Better still, there's currently $75 off. Save 30% on this Rivet Modern Wood and Metal Hairpin Desk
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018
The best UK home studio deals
Nest Learning Thermostat: £159.99 (was £249.99)
Save 36% - When you're working from home, your gas and electricity bills can shoot up, which is why it makes sense to go for a smart thermostat such as this one from Nest. It learns the temperature you like your home to be at and adjusts accordingly. Save £90 on this Nest Learning Thermostat
DEAL EXPIRES: 11:00pm 17th July 2018
LANGRIA High-Back Computer Gaming Chair, PU Leather Ergonomic Office Chair: £54.98 (was £69.98)
Save 21% - This chair isn't just for gamers. With its padded footrests and armrests, it's comfortable enough to sit in all day, and also has an adjustable seat and back. This is a lightning deal running out soon, so grab it now and save 21%. Save $15 on this LANGRIA High-Back Computer Gaming Chair.
DEAL EXPIRES: 6.30pm 17th July 2018
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation): £29.99 (was £49.99)
Save 40% - Speed up simple processes with Amazon Echo Dot, which enables you to give commands to play music, read the news, and set alerts and timers. No more wasting time fiddling with multiple remotes or devices, and there's £20 off. Save £20 on Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation)
DEAL EXPIRES 11:59pm 17th July 2018
Smart notebook: HOMESTEC Reusable Erasable Water-to-Erase Cloud Storage Notebook: £17.99 (was £39.99)
Save 55% - If you find yourself getting through reams of notebooks, and don't have anywhere to store them, why not invest in a Smart Notebook instead? This one wipes clean up to 500 times and you can store your jottings via the app. Save 55% on Smart notebook from HOMESTEC
DEAL EXPIRES 11:59pm 17th July 2018
Aglaia Floor Lamp Dimmable, 11W (100W Equivalent): £23.49 (was £39.99)
Save 41% - This might not be the most good-looking lamp around, but it sure is cheap. And it will certainly do the job of lighting up your studio, with three lighting modes and four levels of brightness. Right now you can get 41% off, so act now before it sells out. Save £16 on Aglaia Floor Lamp Dimmable.
DEAL EXPIRES: 8.10pm 17th July 2018