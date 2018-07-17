Amazon Prime Day deals: revamp your home studio with these bargains

If you've just moved into a new studio or home or are simply looking to revamp your working space, look no further. Amazon Prime Day is in full swing now, and we've rounded up the best steals to add something extra special to your home studio.

(Not a Prime member? Sign-up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these home studio offers.)

Here are the 10 best deals we've seen on home office equipment – some smart, some more traditional – as part of Amazon Prime Day... Hurry because it'll all be over at midnight tonight, and some deals expire earlier.

The best US home studio deals

Amazon Dash button: $0.99 (was $4.99)

Save 80% - While not strictly for the home office, dash buttons can help save you time around the home to free up your time for concentrating on your creations. Right now they are down from $4.99 to $0.99. Save $4.00 on Amazon dash buttons

DEAL EXPIRES: 11:59pm 17th July 2018

The best UK home studio deals

Nest Learning Thermostat: £159.99 (was £249.99)

Save 36% - When you're working from home, your gas and electricity bills can shoot up, which is why it makes sense to go for a smart thermostat such as this one from Nest. It learns the temperature you like your home to be at and adjusts accordingly. Save £90 on this Nest Learning Thermostat

DEAL EXPIRES: 11:00pm 17th July 2018