Wacom's first OLED pen display is incredibly thin and light

Wacom's found itself up against plenty of competitors in the battle of the best drawing tablets in recent years, but it's just launched a competitive new offering that might make it the clear leader in mid-range options. The Wacom Movink 13 is the first in an entirely new product line, introducing OLED screen tech to pen displays for the first time.

The new product promises all the benefits of OLED displays, with more contrast, deeper blacks and more vibrant colours. But it also has another big selling point: it's the thinnest and lightest Wacom pen display yet, weighing just 420g.

The first Wacom Movink pen display is described as a professional device with a durable magnesium alloy body and a 13.3in inch, full HD Pantone-validate Samsung OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass. Wacom says the display provides 10-bit colour with 100% DCI-P3 and 95% Adobe RGB coverage, and a contrast ratio of 100,000:1 thanks to the superior contrast of OLED tech. It also offers the fastest response time of any Wacom pen display, increased pen detection height and no visible parallax.

The tablet uses a dedicated version of the Wacom Pro Pen 3 with a new, slimmer tip and works with most operating systems, giving users access to full software suites. Just as appealing as the screen tech is the size and weight. With a slightly tapered build that narrows to just 4mm thick at it's slimmest point, the drawing tablet is likely to appeal to creatives that want a highly portable device that's convenient for using on the go, whether that's for travel or working between a studio and client meetings. For comparison, Wacom says it's 66% thinner and 55% lighter than the similar-sized Wacom One 13 Touch.

The price seems competitive at $749.95 / £729.99 from the Wacom store. That's less than half the price of the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16. A stand is sold separately.

Koji Yano, Senior Vice President for the Branded Business Unit at Wacom, said: “Wacom Movink is a first of its kind OLED pen display, designed to open up new possibilities for creative users. It is a great, competitively priced upgrade for many existing setups. Market Data shows that 1 in 3 digital creatives use more than one creative pen device.

"They are also increasingly looking for portable solutions that deliver the same experience as their studio or desktop solutions. With Wacom Movink we can offer them the perfect solution that takes them wherever they need to be without compromising on performance, precision or experience. This quality could only be achieved with the cutting-edge OLED technology developed and provided by Samsung Display.”

