Wacom's first OLED pen display is incredibly thin and light

By Joe Foley
published

Movink 13 could be perfect for digital artists on the go.

Wacom's found itself up against plenty of competitors in the battle of the best drawing tablets in recent years, but it's just launched a competitive new offering that might make it the clear leader in mid-range options. The Wacom Movink 13 is the first in an entirely new product line, introducing OLED screen tech to pen displays for the first time.

The new product promises all the benefits of OLED displays, with more contrast, deeper blacks and more vibrant colours. But it also has another big selling point: it's the thinnest and lightest Wacom pen display yet, weighing just 420g.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles