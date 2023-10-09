Apple Amazon Prime Day: all the deals plus our live blog

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days (catchy name, we know) is happening from tomorrow, Tuesday 10 October until Wednesday 11 October. If this all feels a bit familiar it's because Amazon has already run a Prime Day this year, in July, but like last year, it's running another one in October too.

The Apple deals at these events have historically not been amazing, and it's often not Amazon itself that offers the best deals, the likes of Best Buy, B&H Photo, Currys and Walmart often get involved too, and end up offering more off than Amazon itself.

So is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days worth keep an eye on? The short answer is yes, but if you want to know whether that Apple Watch deal is actually worth going for, you'd be wise to come here first, as we'll be critiquing all the deals, from a number of retailers, as they come in. While we can't promise that this year's offerings will be as big as the Apple Black Friday deals we're expecting in November, we can compare them to last year's to let you know whether it's likely worth hanging on.

Below are the best deals available now. To make sure you can take advantage of the Prime-member specific deals, sign up to Amazon Prime for a 30-day free trial.

Apple Prime Day deals: US

Apple Prime Day deals: UK

Prime Day iPad deals

Prime Day iPad deals: US

iPad 10th gen 256GB: $599 $564 at Amazon

Save $35: The newest iPad was at a record low last week at $529.99, but has climbed back to $564, which is still $30 cheaper than at Best Buy. We wouldn't be surprised if it drops back down this Prime Day. This may be the standard iPad but it can more than compete with the Air. Price check: Best Buy $599

iPad Air 5th Gen (M1, 2022): $749 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $100: This is the current record-low price of this 5th Generation iPad Air, released in March 2022. It's extremely powerful and competes with the Pro in many ways. This price is for the 246GB version, but there's also $100 off the 64GB model. Price check: $679 at Walmart

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2022): $1,099 $1,049 at Amazon

Save $50: There were bigger discounts on this new iPad Pro but they've gone for now. We definitely recommend checking back when Prime Day proper comes around, but for now there's still this tasty saving if you want the 128GB entry configuration. Price check: $1,099 at Best Buy

iPad mini (6th Gen, 2021, 64GB): $499 $469 at Amazon

Save $30: There's currently $30 off this iPad mini but you should know there was $100 off earlier this week, which was a record low. This iPad is small but mighty, great for anyone who wants to draw on the go. Price check: $499 at B&H Photo

Prime Day iPad deals: UK

iPad 10 (64GB, 2022): £499 £484 at Amazon

Save £15: This 2022 iPad previously dropped down to £439, so we suspect it may drop again once Prime Day Big Deals starts properly. It's a great model well worth having, as we found in our iPad 2022 review. There's money off both the 64GB and 256GB versions. Price check: £499 at Currys

iPad Air 5th Gen (M1, 2022): £669 £635 at Amazon

Save £35: This isn't a record low price on the 5th gen iPad Air in the UK, the tablet dropped to £579 recently and has gone back up to £635, which is still a £34 saving. It may be worth waiting till tomorrow to see what the price does, though. Price check: £649 at Currys

iPad Pro (2TB WiFi + cellular): £1,899 £1,348 at Amazon

Save £551: The price on this top-of-the-range iPad has dropped more this week, down to £1,348. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it since it was briefly reduced to just £1,200 in January, but it's a great saving if you need a Pro with these high-end specs.

Prime Day MacBook deals

October Prime Day MacBook deals: US

MacBook Air (M1, 2020, 256GB): $899 $749 at Amazon

Save $150: Although Amazon states the discount as from the original 2020 retail price of $999, that's a little misleading. The amazing MacBook Air (M1) has been on sale for around $899 for a while now. And we can tell you that $749 is the current all-time low price. Excellent deal. Price check: $749.99 at Walmart

MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 2021, 1TB): $2,699 $1,949 at B&H Photo

Save $750: This is a fantastic laptop, and even though there was an extra $50 off last week, this is still a decent deal (though worth checking what the price does when Prime Day proper starts). We think this laptop is really only for pros like video editors, 3D artists, etc and you don't need to spend this much if you only want it for streaming or word processing.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021) 1TB: $2,499 $2,299 at Amazon

Save $200: There was an extra $300 off this 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch recently, so this is definitely one to watch. It's cheaper than its larger 16-inch sibling above and the more compact size could be an advantage for those who want to work on the go.

Prime Day MacBook deals: UK

MacBook Air (M1, 2020, 256GB): £999 £835 at Amazon

Save £164: This is a laptop that's been selling well under its original retail price for a long time now, but all the same, this is still a decent deal, though the price has dropped lower before. It's not the latest and greatest model, but for many people, it's got more than enough power. Price check: £849 at Currys

MacBook Pro 14 (M2, 2023, 512GB): £2,149 £1,980 at Amazon

Save £169: This latest M2-powered MacBook Pro was released in January, and this deal on Apple's latest product is £51 off its lowest ever price. This model has an M2 Pro chip, 512GB of storage, and a 10-core CPU.

MacBook Pro 16 (M2, 2023, 512GB): £2,699 £2,199.97 at Amazon

Save £500: This is a fantastic saving on the MacBook Pro 16 and is particularly impressive seeing as this model is so new. We normally only see £100-200 off Apple's latest model for at least a year. One to snap up, fast.

MacBook Air (M2, 2023, 512GB): £1,599 £1,479 at Amazon

Save £120: This latest M2-powered MacBook Air was released recently, and we've already managed to find a price drop on Apple's latest product. Have a look at the other colours too as there are also savings on those. If you've been sitting on the idea of getting the latest MacBook Air, we advise you to go for it.

MacBook Air (M2, 2023, 256GB): £1,399 £1,269.97 at Amazon

Save £129: This is the slightly lower-specced version of the latest MacBook Air, with 256GB storage. And it costs under £1,270 right now, which is almost £130 off, really not bad considering this is such a new model.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Prime Day Apple Watch deals: US

Apple Watch 8: $399 $310 at Amazon

Save $89: If you want the smaller 41mm Watch 8, this is a decent shaving, although if was down to $279 very recently. This is another one to keep an eye on over the next few days as we expect more discounts to come soon. Price match: $399 at Best Buy

Prime Day Apple Watch deals: UK

Apple Watch Ultra (45mm) £699 £669 at Amazon

Save £30: Apple's heavy-duty rugged smartwatch is a pricey piece of kit and sadly it doesn't tend to come in for very big discounts, so we wouldn't expect you to get more than £30 off this model, although it's worth checking back tomorrow.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS): £369 £321.99 at Amazon

Save £48: This Amazon Prime deal saves you just under £50 on the 45mm GPS configuration of last year's Apple Watch 7. Amazon ran a similar deal during Prime Day last year and we think this one is worth snapping up if you don't want to pay more for the newer model.

Prime Day AirPods deals

Prime Day AirPods deals: US

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $99: This is a decent discount on Apple's over-ear headphones, although note that they were previously reduced to $429 late last year. But still, this is the best price these have been in the last 30 days. Price check: $599 at Adorama



Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 at Amazon

Save $120: This is not a new deal, in fact the latest and greatest AirPods have been hanging around at this price on and off almost since their release. If they do drop down further, we'll definitely let you know. Price check: $199 at Best Buy

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $99 at Amazon

Save $30: For inner ears, Amazon has 23% off Apple standard AirPods (2nd-Gen), taking the price down to a very reasonable $99. Price check: $129 at Adorama

Prime Day AirPods deals: UK

Apple AirPods Pro 2: £249 £229 at Amazon

Save £20: The new improved versions of Apple's already fantastic noise-cancelling earbuds provide up to 2x-improved noise cancellation and personalised spatial audio. These were previously down to £209 so you may want to wait to see if you can get that extra £20 off this Prime Day.

Apple AirPods Max: £549 £499 at Amazon

Save £50: You can save 9-per cent off various colour variations of the brilliant Apple AirPods Max on Amazon right now. Considering how expensive these Apple headphones are, we'll take any saving on offer, and we don't expect these to drop any lower.

Prime Day iMac deals

Apple iMac (27-inch, 2020): £1,999 £1,163 at Amazon

Save £836: This is a decent discount in the UK on the 2020 27-inch iMac with its retina 5K display. The price above is for the Intel Core i5 configuration, but there's a similar saving on the i7 version too.

Prime Day iPhone deals

Prime Day iPhone deals: US

We don't tend to see Amazon iPhone deals in the US – your best bet for a discount on a new iPhone is usually via a trade-in direct with Apple, but there are *usually* some Apple Amazon sales deals to be grabbed in the UK.

Prime Day iPhone deals: UK