Bring life to any sketch with this complete animation bundle

If you're an animator, you are very much aware of the time-consuming and meticulous process of getting from doodle to animation. If you're looking for assistance with your workflow, especially when you're working towards a time-sensitive deadline, now is your chance to get help from the pros.

The Complete Cartoon Animator 4 Pro Bundle brings you everything you need to quickly transform your drawings into beautiful animations from the comfort of your home. Plus, it's compatible with both Mac and Windows – see here for the Mac deal and here's the Windows deal.

Bring your drawings to life

Formerly known as CrazyTalk Animator, Cartoon Animator 4 PRO is one of the top go-to destinations for indie animators and professional animation studios. Helping to bring your prized drawings to life, this complete bundle arms you with all the right tools to produce high-quality animations in a short amount of time. With a comprehensive training guide included that provides over 50 lectures and 6 hours of content, you'll learn everything you need to master Cartoon Animator 4 PRO and its features – starting from the fundamentals to the most advanced techniques.

Named the "easiest way for illustrators to animate" by DigitalArts, this bundle is an all-inclusive destination for getting the job done. Transform all your creations from 2D into full 3D animated characters, generate lip-synced animation from audio, master the Smart IK/FK Motion Editing tools, link SFX to your unique character (or prop) to create disguised effects, and more. This time-saving software will help you seamlessly customise characters with its 2D bone rig editor and it comes complete with a robust motion library to help add elements to your creations.

Artists can use their favourite editor platforms – such as Photoshop, Krita, Affinity, Clip Studio Paint, and Photopea – to modify figures, props, and elements and seamlessly animate them in the cartoon software. You'll be able to give life to characters through creating detailed facial movements, adding unique styles that mimic your natural expressions and head movements. Plus, you'll accelerate your animation production. With lifetime access, you can come back and revisit content resources on any image at any time.

Usually sold for $200, these bundles have now been price-dropped to only $69.99 – that's 64 per cent off. Bring your drawings to life smoothly and efficiently and kickstart the career of your dreams with the all-encompassing Complete Cartoon Animator 4 Pro Bundle.

