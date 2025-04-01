9 iconic typefaces in movies and TV – from Stranger Things to Napoleon Dynamite

Inspiration
By published

When type sets the tone.

Stranger Things logo
(Image credit: Adobe Stock)

Ever seen a piece of text or type and thought, I’ve seen this before? There’s probably a reason for that. Sometimes, the type choices made on screen and television end up being as iconic and memorable as the features themselves and can set the tone in terms of visual storytelling even before a single word is spoken.

The right typeface can convey a stunning sense of time, place, emotion and genre, and from the classic to the contemporary, we run through here some of the most notable examples as well as exploring why they work so well, with experts weighing in with why these choices work so well.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacob Little
Jacob Little

Jacob Little is a freelance writer and photographer and over the past ten years, has written for several national publications and brands. Based near Bristol, technology and the creative industries form the basis of his work, and he also provides content planning and project scoping services for agencies and businesses.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.