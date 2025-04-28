Original Slipknot logo design revealed (and it's absolutely iconic)

The Slipknot logo is up there with the most iconic band logos of all time. It was created by the band's original drummer Joey Jordison, who died in 2021, and consists of both the full logo and the 'S' design.

An Instagram account "created by the family of Joey Jordison to celebrate his life and legacy" has recently released a sketch of the original Slipknot logo, created by Joey, and it is pretty much the same as the logo that's in use today.

It's always fascinating to see original sketches of logos, particularly when simple line drawings turn out to be almost identical to the finished logos – just like Paula Scher's Citi sketch that she famously drew on a napkin.

I also love the use of what looks like Tippex on the sketch, showing that great logos don't need fancy mediums. It's also interesting to see the use of texture in the original letterforms, and even the shape of the 'S' and 'T', which have all translated into the final logo.

Fans on Instagram were delighted to see the sketch, with one saying: "You can tell Joey was the heart and soul of the band," and another fan saying: "Dude was a lowkey graphic designer."

Another person commented: "A treasured piece of metal history right there! So cool. RIP Joey."

The Slipknot logo got people talking at the end of last year when the 'S' logo appeared to have been changed for a limited edition set of T-shirts. The new 'S' was much more vertically elongated and had smoother edges than the original. Needless to say, it was not popular with fans.

For more of Joey's artwork, follow the Joey Jordison Family Instagram, where several other logos have also been posted, including the first tribal 'S', which Joey drew on a desk.

If you're inspired to create your own masterpiece, don't miss our logo design tips piece as well as the best pencils to start sketching.