The new Slipknot logo is a real Disasterpiece

By
published

Fans aren't loving the brand new 'S'.

Slipknot logo
(Image credit: Slipknot)

Music fans can be fiercely protective of their most beloved bands, and as the team behind Slipknot's new merchandise recently found out the hard way, that extends to their branding too. A limited edition set of T-Shirts features a new take on the 'S' from the heavy metal band's wordmark – and fans aren't happy about it.

The merch, shared via the official Slipknot Instagram page, features an adapted version of the standalone tribal 'S' logo created by the band's original drummer Joey Jordison. And since the original wasn't broke, nobody can quite understand why somebody decided to fix it. One of the best band logos of all time, this ain't.

