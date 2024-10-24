"There were tears of happiness": How a fan-made Coldplay logo caught the band's eye – and ended up on the Barcelona FC shirt

The Moon Music logo design is going stratospheric.

Barcelona FC kit
(Image credit: Barcelona FC)

Music fans have been designing their own posters and logos for years, but it isn't often that a fan-made design catches the design of the band itself. It's even less often that said logo forms the basis of the band's next album. And it's even less often that said logo then ends up on the kit of one of the world's biggest football teams.

Mexican fan David Saldaña Palomares created a Coldplay wordmark made from moon symbols in 2021. Up there with some of the best band logos, this clever design was shared by a fan page (below), leading to Coldplay adopting it for Moon Music, released this month. And as part of a collaboration with Spotify, it's now on the Barcelona FC shirt too.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

