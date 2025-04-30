Today marks the 85th anniversary of Bugs Bunny, one of animation’s most iconic characters and star of many cartoons, movies. comics and video games.

With his sly grin, quick wit, and signature catchphrase of "Eh, what’s up, Doc?", Bugs has become a timeless character in pop culture. Every kid, including myself has somehow grown up with Bug's as a memory, chewing a carrot, gags and scenery in equal measure.

First appearing in 1940, he’s outwitted countless foes, from Elmer Fudd to Daffy Duck, and captured the hearts of audiences across generations.

To celebrate this milestone, I'm diving into five of the best Bugs Bunny cartoons ever made. These animations showcase the character's cleverness, comedic timing, and cultural impact.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just getting to know the 'wascally wabbit', these classics are the perfect way to honour 85 years of animated brilliance.

Inspired? Then read our guides to the best animated software and start creating. Or catch up on more iconic animations in my best cartoons of the 1970s feature.

5 best bugs bunny cartoons

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

1. Bugs Bunny Rides Again (1948) Directed by Friz Freleng, showcases the masterful comedic timing and fluid animation that epitomise the Golden Age of Warner Bros. cartoons. The short’s dynamic staging and exaggerated motion exemplify squash-and-stretch techniques, enhancing both comedy and character expression. The short parodies the traditions of the Western genre and laid the groundwork for future genre satire, influencing filmmakers from Mel Brooks to the Coen Brothers. (John Ashbery offers a great breakdown of how the Coen Brothers' took inspiration from this animation.)

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

2. Bill of Hare (1962) Directed by Robert McKimson, this one stars Bugs and the Tasmanian Devil in which Tas provides a pesky interruption to Bugs as he cooks away. A battle of wills and invention ensues between Bugs and Taz. Some of the animated violence was considered just too much for American TV and several moments were cut for broadcast. No wonder this one went on to influence everything from The Simpsons to Madagascar, cartoons that revel in the same elastic energy and choreographed chaos as Robert McKimson's short. Despite the 'mild' controversy, Bill of Hare represents peak animation for Warner Bros. – it feels crisply timed, characters are expressively designed and feature fluid, exaggerated motion. This became a defining trait of the Looney Tunes style.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

3. Water, Water Every Hare (1952) This one's directed by the great Chuck Jones. Heavy rain floods Bugs out of his rabbit hole and unexpectedly encounters a scientist at work on an experiment. Bugs flees the lab and is pursued by an orange monster. This is yet another knowing, self-conscious short about a character’s reaction to a problem and also a knowing comment on breaking the fourth wall as Bugs addresses the audience directly. Water, Water Every Hare features expressive character animation and surreal background art that lifts it above stand cartoons of the era, perfectly mixing comedy and suspense. In fact, the exaggerated physics, fluid transitions and dramatic lighting demonstrate an approach to foreshadowing we'd see in later horror moves. Unsurprisingly, film directors such as Sam Raimi and Tim Burton have penciled in Chuck Jones and this short as an influence, its blend of humour and tension are an example of how to build storytelling that goes beyond the limits of a 'cartoon'.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

4. What’s Opera, Doc? (1957) One of the most famous Bugs Bunny shorts. A loving parody of opera, that takes Wagner’s The Ring opera as its source material to playfully adapt. Bugs turns up as a Valkyrie and Bug’s great nemesis, Elmer Fudd, portrays the demigod Siegfried. Again, a very knowing animated short. It's another Chuck Jones short, and features some wildly dramatic scenes and packed with comedic timing. The animation uses bold, stylised backgrounds and expressive character movement to elevate the cartoon storytelling to an art for – and includes some hilariously weird designs, such as Bugs riding a huge, plump and preened horse. The legacy of What’s Opera, Doc? can be seen in animated movies like Shrek, that aim for a similarly self-aware take on high fantasy.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)