Click away backgrounds with Fluid Mask 3 - now at 74% off

It's now under a month until Black Friday 2017 will bring you some great discounts on creative tools, but in the meantime, we've got you a great daily deal on photo editing software that creates cutouts quickly.

When it comes to editing photos, some tasks are an absolute pain. Creating cutouts is one of those necessary but time-consuming tasks. Instead of putting yourself through the excruciating process, trust Fluid Mask 3 to do it for you. You can get it on sale now for 74% off the retail price!

Whether you're cutting out subjects for a project or just trying to remove a less than perfect part of a photo you want to post on social media, the process can be a total pain. Fluid Mask 3 takes the tedium out of the task. This high-quality masking app makes it easier than ever to quickly cut out images and do away with the aspects you don't need, thanks to its powerful segmented masking procedure. It's so simple that you'll wonder why you've been doing it manually for so long.

Fluid Mask 3 usually retails for $99, but you can get it on sale now for 74% off the retail price. That means you pay just $24.99 (approx £19) for an app that will save you tons of time and speed up your editing work, so grab this deal today.

Fluid Mask:

Works seamlessly to create cutouts of people, products, and places

Brushes lets you paint in your mask

Finds the edges in your image, allowing you to easily separate out foreground from background

Makes super fine color based mask selections w/ the Color Workspace & Sampler

Allows you to isolate difficult areas and apply localised settings, combining multiple edge finding & blending techniques within one image

Saves your workspace settings for batch processing

Forced edge tool allows you to create your own edges

Gives you complete control w/ fully customisable user interface colour settings

