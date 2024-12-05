Christmas has come early as Maxon releases updates in Cinema 4D, ZBrush, Red Giant and Redshift

And there are 3D holiday cookies up for grabs. Yum!

Festive 3D imagery of gingerbread cookies made with Maxon updates
(Image credit: Patrick 4D / Maxon)

Christmas has come early! Maxon's treating us to a bunch of updates that it reckons will tick off items on artists' holiday wishlists. There are new capabilities to enhance workflows for artists, animators, VFX professionals and studios in Cinema 4D 2025, ZBrush, Red Giant and Redshift.

There's a new Boolean generator in Cinema 4D. Meanwhile, Redshift gets improvements in Toon rendering, and Zbrush for iPad is getting closer to the full desktop program. And right now there's 25% off Maxon One and Redshiftin the Cyber Week sale.

