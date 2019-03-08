Create animations easily with this software

Calling all animators! If you're looking to create your own animations in an easy, convenient way, look no further than CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro for Windows. Whether you're experienced or brand new to the world of animation, this software enables you to create your very own 2D masterpieces in no time. It's currently on sale for 55% off, and now costs just $79.

CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro is the world's easiest 2D animation software, letting everyone – beginners and professionals alike – create professional 2D animations with very little effort. Enjoy total animation freedom, as CrazyTalk allows you to bring an image, logo or prop to life simply by applying their motion templates, then embrace the feature that allows you to turn text right into speech.

Utilise the 2D character templates, audio lip-syncing tools, facial puppets and powerful 2D bone rig editor to bring your vision to life, or take advantage of the iPhone's Face Capture to help tell your story.

CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro is currently available for $79 here.

