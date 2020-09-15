Premiere Rush gets a new mobile-only plan (and it's only $5 a month)

As ever, Adobe has been busy updating its apps, and in this round of announcements there's good news for both professional and beginner video editors, and everyone in between.

There's now a new mobile-only plan for Premiere Rush, which is a bargain at $4.99 per month or $34.99 per year. This new plan is half the cost of the usual monthly Rush plan, making it one of the cheapest of Adobe's plans, and ideal for those who want to use Rush on the move. Adobe Rush is already top of our list of the best video editing apps, and this affordable, mobile-only option makes it even more appealing.

Adobe Rush is now cheaper than ever (Image credit: Adobe)

This new plan is available from 21 September and enables you to sync projects across devices – so from your tablet to your phone, and vice versa. It also gives you access to the free Starter plan on Rush desktop, which includes three exports.

Elsewhere, some of the best video editing software, Premiere Pro and After Effects, have also received updates. They've both received performance improvements, so now work faster than ever, and there are also new tools and workflow tweaks.

Exporting is now easier to navigate (Image credit: Adobe)

Premiere Pro (public beta) now has quicker export capability, with the most frequently used export settings now in the header. It's also now easier to quickly find cuts in sequences you've already edited thanks to Scene Edit Detection. And HDR for Broadcasters allows users to produce programming in Rec2100 HLG HDR for modern HDR broadcasting.

The After Effects updates focus on improving the 3D experience, with 3D Transform Gizmos allowing users to navigate through a scene faster and more intuitively. Camera navigation tools and shortcuts also improve workflow and a new default scene camera streamlines setting up your scene.

Scale, position and rotate layers in AE with 3D Transform Gizmos (Image credit: Adobe)

Overall, this set of updates should make small but significant changes to your workflow. Read more about them on Adobe's blog.

We also wonder if Adobe could be trialing the mobile-only option with Rush. Might we soon see mobile-only versions of Illustrator and other creative apps?

