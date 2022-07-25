These wireless Bose headphones are now under $200

By published

This $67 saving sounds unmissable.

A product image of the Bose soundlink II headphones on a colourful background with the works great price
(Image credit: Future/Bose)

If you've been wanting to upgrade to a pair of over-ear Bluetooth headphones at a great price, we've got a fantastic deal for you. US based buyers can grab these Bose Soundlink II wireless headphones on Amazon, down from $229 to $169.99, saving you $67 (opens in new tab).

Bose headphones are renowned for their excellent quality and comfort, so this deal is one we can really say is worth it. There are multiple models included in our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones right now. The Soundlink II headphones have an impressive 15-hour play time after a full charge, making them great for those that travel a lot.

The Soundlink II deal doesn't just include the Bose headphones but also the accessories you'll need to get the most from your new audio device, including a USB charging cable, backup audio cable and carry case. If this sounds good to you, check out the deal below.

(opens in new tab)

Bose Soundlink II headphones $229.00 $161.99 (opens in new tab)
Save $67: With immersive sound technology and wireless Bluetooth connection, these headphones are perfect for on the go and easy listening. Hurry over to Amazon to snap up this great saving today.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

If you're not US based; don't worry! We've got the best deals right here for wherever you're located.

Related articles: 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Abi Le Guilcher
Abi Le Guilcher

Abi Le Guilcher is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and is the newest member of the CB team. With a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Design for Game and Film, Abi enjoys almost anything creative and will either be found crafting or gaming in her spare time. Her previous experience as a retail assistant at CeX means she has a wide range of knowledge in both technology and media and loves to keep up to date with the latest tech. Abi is an avid cosplayer and makeup artist of nearly eight years and regularly attends events and photoshoots as both a guest and attendee, so if she isn’t in the office she’s most likely in the woods dressed as a fictional character.

Related articles