These wireless Bose headphones are now under $200

If you've been wanting to upgrade to a pair of over-ear Bluetooth headphones at a great price, we've got a fantastic deal for you. US based buyers can grab these Bose Soundlink II wireless headphones on Amazon, down from $229 to $169.99, saving you $67 (opens in new tab).

Bose headphones are renowned for their excellent quality and comfort, so this deal is one we can really say is worth it. There are multiple models included in our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones right now. The Soundlink II headphones have an impressive 15-hour play time after a full charge, making them great for those that travel a lot.

The Soundlink II deal doesn't just include the Bose headphones but also the accessories you'll need to get the most from your new audio device, including a USB charging cable, backup audio cable and carry case. If this sounds good to you, check out the deal below.

(opens in new tab) Bose Soundlink II headphones $229.00 $161.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $67: With immersive sound technology and wireless Bluetooth connection, these headphones are perfect for on the go and easy listening. Hurry over to Amazon to snap up this great saving today.

If you're not US based; don't worry! We've got the best deals right here for wherever you're located.

