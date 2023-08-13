Who needs AirPods? Pixel Buds Pro are just as sound

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are a great alternative to AirPods if you have an Android or Google smartphone, and now they're on sale too. You can save $60 over at Amazon on any colour variant of these earbuds, usually retailing for $199.99. We have a feeling this is a limited time deal, as the price cut coincides with Best Buy's 3-day Anniversary sale.

Available in charcoal, coral, fog, or lemongrass, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are wireless in-ear headphones that are discreet, but certainly don't hold back. The Bluetooth earbuds amplify sound for the best possible quality wherever you are, and have easy-to-use touch controls for adjustments on the go - great for commuters.

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Pixel Buds Pro, after they briefly dropped to just $149.99 back in November 2022. We think this is a steal price for these earphones, but if you're interested in other brands or models then take a look at our guide to the best noise-cancelling earbuds, plus our picks of the best AirPods alternatives for non-Apple users or consumers with a tighter budget.

The best deal you'll find today on Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Was: $199.99

Now: $139 at Amazon

Save: $60 Overview: With 11 mm speaker drivers, and Volume EQ adjustment, these next-gen earpods can rival the likes of Apple Airpods and Samsung Galaxy Buds with ease. These Pixel Buds are fairly new to the market, and advance on the more affordable Pixel Buds A-Series. If you own a Pixel 7 Pro, or a Pixel Fold – then these are the earbuds you need. Key features: These earphones are water resistant against rain (also great for the gym), and boast noise cancelling features, with a Silent Seal to adapt to your ears and block out sound. An impressive 31-hour battery life, as well as hands-free voice control by asking Google for assistance or directions, makes these great earphones for commuters. Release date: July 28, 2022. Price history:This is the lowest price we've seen the Pixel Buds Pro listed for on Amazon, after they briefly dropped to just $149.99 back in November 2022 - which is $10.99 more expensive than they are with this deal. Current price: B&H: $139.99 | Best Buy: $139.99 Review consensus: We're yet to give these Google Pixel Buds Pro a proper go for ourselves, but they have been reviewed by our sister site, Tom's Guide, who prasied the Superb Google Assistant integration, and felt that the overall fit was a little loose. Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Android Central ⭑⭑⭑⭑



The best deals and lowest prices on the Google Pixel Buds Pro in your region and worldwide can be found using our clever deals widget below. It updates constantly, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.