Designing for Tomorrow, Today: a free webinar from Creative Bloq

These are, as you may have heard, unprecedented times – and every industry has faced its own unique challenges over the last couple of years. Branding and design are no exceptions, with creatives staring down the question of how to design for an unpredictable tomorrow, today. But with creative challenges can come exciting opportunities.

Creative Bloq is delighted to be hosting Designing for Tomorrow, Today, a special seminar for design professionals and industry thought leaders where we'll be discussing the changing face of branding and design in 2021. The talk will be available to watch from 1pm (UK time) on Thursday 18 November, and best of all, it's completely free.

Our panel of thought leaders from the world of branding and design will discuss the changing face of creativity in 2021, as well as offering practical advice for the future. The panel features Katherina Tudball, creative director at global brand agency Superunion, which has created work for countless big brands. The webinar will be hosted by Creative Bloq's senior news editor Daniel Piper, and also feature Yuhki Yamashita, VP of product and design at design platform Figma.

From established designers to industry leaders, this webinar is sure to offer ideas, inspiration and maybe even a little provocation for even the most seasoned creative professionals, or those with a passion for art, branding and design.

Register now for this free event, and you can submit your questions to the panel on the theme of navigating the future of design.

Designing for Tomorrow, Today: Navigating the Future of Design is presented in partnership with Figma, the design platform for teams who build products together. Born on the Web, Figma helps teams create, share, test, and ship better designs from start to finish.