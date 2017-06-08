Free tool lets you search for stock images in Sketch and Photoshop

Today Getty Images and InVision have launched an exciting new free tool that allows Photoshop and Sketch users to grab stock images from inside their graphic design platforms.

That's right, thanks to Craft Stock from InVision, you can now search from millions of premium images from iStock and Getty Images libraries without the hassle of having to exit Photoshop or Sketch. This results in a much smoother workflow that tackles a problem that plenty of designers experience day in, day out.

Thanks to an image search tool, users can now populate designs and mockups in a single click. The plugin also brings together your existing iStock and Getty Images accounts to let you browse from and deploy previously purchased images.

With a simple and seamless functionality, Craft Stock from InVision has been in development for over a year. But with a straightforward performance that takes the tedium out of sourcing stock images, the wait has definitely been worth it. Watch Craft Stock in action with the video below.

Related articles: