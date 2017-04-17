12 top Photoshop resources

Photo editing software Photoshop – a key part of Adobe's Creative Cloud – is a popular choice among designers, which is is evident from the hundreds of Photoshop tutorials and resources around.

But sometimes too much choice can be confusing, so we've picked some top sites that will really help you get to grips with the image editing software.

Adobe.com is the obvious first port of call for information on Photoshop

Adobe, the company that makes Photoshop, is the obvious first port of call for information on it, especially for beginners. You'll find some great tutorials for beginners and a ton of excellent videos.

Learn, master and discover the creative possibilities of Photoshop with Pluralsight

Formerly known as Digital Tutors, Pluralsight has an extensive range of tutorials to help you learn, master and discover the creative possibilities of Photoshop. A subscription is required to access the majority of the training, but you can also sign up for a free demo account, where you'll find a number of free Photoshop tutorials at your disposal.

Hundreds of Adobe tutorials have been made available for free

Adobe KnowHow promises an immersive and personalised learning experience across a range of its tools, including Photoshop. You can mark up or add notes to the videos as you watch them, making it even easier to master that new skill. You can also jump to cue points created by your annotations to review both your notes and the associated video content, so you'll be up to date all of the time. Some course are available for free.

Take advantage of the thousands of Photoshop tutorials on Pixel2life

Pixel2life is a huge tutorial search engine on the internet, which caters for graphic designers and programmers. It has an extensive section on Photoshop training with literally thousands of tutorials to choose from. The site also features a really useful sidebar of sub-categories to help you find lessons in the effects you want to achieve.

If you're a beginner, then Photoshop Essentials is a great place to start learning

If you're a newbie to Photoshop, then head over to Photoshop Essentials, which has easy to follow, step-by-step style training. It offers lessons on everything from Photoshop basics to photo editing and retouching, text effects and more – and it's all written with beginners in mind. The site is clean, tidy and easy to navigate. It also has helpful sidebars highlighting the latest and most popular tutorials.

Find a wealth of helpful Photoshop tutorial on online art community Deviant Art

There's a brilliant range of Photoshop tutorials on online art community DeviantArt. Divided into seven different categories, including a beginner and web design section, it is easy to find the specific tutorials you're after. This site isn't just for people wanting to learn though – you can submit tutorials too. See the site for terms and conditions.

Phlearn is owned by Aaron Nace, who has a unique and entertaining style of teaching

Phlearn is a fantastic, free online resource offering lots of high quality photography and Photoshop instruction. Owner and creative director Aaron Nace also aims to make the training interesting and dynamic, keeping the viewer's attention by throwing in the occasional joke or singing and dancing on screen. Informative and entertaining: what more could you want?

Envatotuts+ offers an extensive library of tutorials for users of all skill levels

Envatotuts+ is a blog that offers some of the best Photoshop tutorials around. The site has an extensive library of tutorials covering many different areas, including 3D, illustration and text effects to name but a few.

Tutorial9 is a fantastic online resource for free Photoshop training

Tutorial9 is a fantastic resource for Photoshop tutorials, all of which are entirely free. There are currently 30 pages of training available so you are sure to find something of interest here. There is also a search option so you can filter your options to find the newest tutorials submitted by either Tutorial9 itself or submitted by other users.

PS Hero not only offers Photoshop tutorials but an inspiration gallery and free goodies too!

PS Hero is a brilliant Photoshop resource run by Hero – a surfer, photographer and graphic designer based in Southern California. With a large selection of free tutorials, this site offers training in the areas of graphic design, photo and text effects. It also features an inspiration gallery and goodies section where you can take advantage of free PSD files, custom shapes and more.

Get access to professional Photoshop tutorials on training site Lynda

If you haven't got to know Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin's extensive tutorial video library then you should. Lynda doesn't deal exclusively with Photoshop but the site offers a wealth of training in the software for the beginner to intermediate user. Some of the training is free but to access the majority of it you will need to subscribe to the site.

Access brilliant Photoshop training at PSD Learning

PSD Learning started back in 2008. It is owned and edited by designer Ross Aitken, who has an avid interest in computer graphics and shares his knowledge through easy to follow tutorials. It has a clean layout and is organised into different categories for easy navigation. Learn everything from Photoshop scripting to creating a dramatic movie poster here.

