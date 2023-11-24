Finally, a decent deal on the latest iPad in the UK

Decent deals on the latest iPad have been few and far between in the UK, but finally Amazon has delivered a deal worth considering for Black Friday. It's cut the price of last year's 10th-gen iPad by 12%, from £499 to £437. That's a saving of £62.

The 10th-gen iPad is an upgraded entry-level tablet from Apple, more like an older iPad Air than the basic 10.2-inch iPad. We were initially confused at who it was aimed at. But, as our glowing review highlights, after working with it, we found the slightly larger 10.9-inch screen and the A14 Bionic chip make it pretty nifty even for art and light creative work.

Our one criticism was the increased cost, but with this Black Friday iPad deal at Amazon, it's finally at a price that we think makes it worth paying a little bit more than what you'd pay for the older 2021 10.2-inch iPad. For more options, see our Apple Black Friday round up. In the meantime, here's that deal.

Black Friday iPad deal: record low price

iPad (10th Gen, 10.9-inch, 64GB)

Was: £499

Now: £437 at Amazon

Save: £62 Overview: This may be only an entry-level iPad, but it makes quite some entry. It's ideal for general use, i.e., browsing, watching media, checking emails. But we found it also works well with Procreate and other creative software. There are similar savings on the 256GB and the cellular version too. Key features: Processor: A14 Bionic | Size: 10.9-inches | Storage: 64GB | Display: Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 | Stylus compatibility: Apple Pencil 2| Camera: 12MP Release date: October 2022.



Price history: For most of the time since its release, the price of this tablet has been bouncing up and down between £480 and and the full price of £499. There were no deals any better than that until September of this year when Amazon reduced the price to £470. Two months later, the tablet has finally come in for a more significant discount, while Very is matching the previous low price. Buy it if: you want a sleek, good-looking tablet for everyday use, browsing, entertainment light work and drawing and notetaking. Don't buy it if: you want an iPad for more demanding creative work using more fully featured apps, for example photo or video editing, or if you want to use the improved Apple Pencil 2 for drawing (this supports Apple Pencil 1). For those needs, for for the iPad Air or iPad Pro, both of which are also reduced by around £100 at Amazon. Price check: Very £469 Reviews: In our own hands-on review, we gave the lastest iPad 4.5 stars. We were surprised by the amount of power provided by this entry-level tablet and loved the bigger, brighter screen.

Looking for a different iPad or not in the UK? Below you'll find all the best up-to-date prices on iPads wherever you are in the world: