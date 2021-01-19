Apple Black Friday 2021: Everything you need to know

Apple Black Friday 2021 is one of the best times of the year to get a great discount on Apple's notoriously expensive product range. Last year, Apple released a number of new devices, including two powerful new laptops, the M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Never did we think we'd see them reduced so soon after their release in November, but lo and behold, both had impressive price cuts during the Black Friday weekend.

While we have no way of knowing what (if anything) Apple will release this year, the fact that such newly announced products were discounted bodes incredibly well for this year's Apple Black Friday sales. With talks of a brand new MacBook Pro 2021 on the cards, our prediction is we'll see at least the same great deals again, if not better across the new laptop range. And if the much anticipated iPhone 13 makes an appearance before November, there's every chance the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 will see decent price drops too.

In this article you'll find everything you need to know to get all the best Apple Black Friday deals this year. In the meantime, head over to our best Apple deals page for all the best year round offers on Apple products.

Apple Black Friday: When is it?

The Black Friday weekend always starts immediately after Thanksgiving in the US, meaning this year Black Friday would be the 26 November, with Cyber Monday falling a couple of days later on 29 November.

While those will almost certainly be the official dates for the Black Friday weekend, for the last couple of years we have seen retailers across the globe start the sales early, with some using the whole of November to offer great discounts. That said, most save the biggest and best deals for the official Black Friday weekend, so it's worth holding out if you can.

Apple Black Friday: How to get the best deals

The Apple Black Friday sale is one of the best times of year to get the biggest discounts on Apple gear. Apple kit holds its value incredibly well, which means finding worthwhile offers tricky. And more often than not, the discounts offered are modest. But if we've learnt anything about Apple Black Friday deals, sometimes a 5 per cent discount is the biggest you'll find, so while it might not seem like much, it's often the best you'll get.

In terms of where to find the best deals, don't bother heading to the Apple Store itself. The best deal you'll likely to find there is a gift card (to spend in at Apple) of some value included when you purchase a new device. Almost all of the best Apple Black Friday deals come from third-party retailers. Amazon, Curry's and B&H Photo offered some of the biggest discounts last year, which included dropping the price of the all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air by almost 10 per cent. These retailers will definitely be our first port of call when looking for the best Apple Black Friday deals this year. See below for a full list of the retailers who offered the best Apple savings in 2020.

Amazon : Big savings on iPads, MacBooks, and more

: Big savings on iPads, MacBooks, and more AO : Some strong deals on iPhones

: Some strong deals on iPhones Best Buy : Deals on MacBooks, Apple Watches and AirPods

Deals on MacBooks, Apple Watches and AirPods B&H Photo : Amazing deals across the entire Apple device range

: Amazing deals across the entire Apple device range Currys PC World : Offers on various Apple products

: Offers on various Apple products John Lewis : Some tempting offers on MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and more

: Some tempting offers on MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and more Laptops Direct : Deals on MacBooks, iPads and iPhones

: Deals on MacBooks, iPads and iPhones Very : Savings on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple TV and accessories

Savings on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple TV and accessories Walmart: Deals across a range of Apple products

Apple Black Friday deals still running: US

MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 (2020): $1,299 $1,239 at B&H Photo

Save $60: This brand new MacBook Pro with an M1 chip has $60 off at B&H Photo. This is the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD model. Don't hang around if you want one, as we expect them to be popular!

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $20: This modest saving has increased since we saw this deal on Apple's latest model headphones. You also get Apple Music free for four months with this purchase (new subscribers only).



View Deal

MacBook Air (2020): $1,099 $929 at B&H Photo

Save $170: This MacBook Air was released earlier this year to much fanfare. This model contains 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD and comes in space grey. And with a very decent $150 off, you'd better act quickly. We can't imagine much bigger savings on this top machine.

View Deal

Apple Black Friday deals still running: UK

Best iPad deal iPad (2019): £349 £299 at Very

Save £50: This 10.2-inch iPad not only has £50 off, but there's also a free one year subscription to Apple TV+ bundled in when you buy it. This is a top deal on a neat and nifty device.



View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1 13-inch (2020): £1,299 £1,192 at Amazon

Save £107: This is Apple's very latest M1 MacBook Pro. It has literally only just been released so we were amazed to see any money off at all this Cyber Monday. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.



View Deal

Apple 13" MacBook Pro (2020): £1,299 £1,049 at Currys

Save £200: The saving on this MacBook Pro has got bigger since we first spotted this deal. We didn't think we'd see any offers on this all-new device, so we were happy with £50 off, but £119 makes this an irresistible offer.

View Deal

Read more: