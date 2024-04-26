Bizarre AI camera turns images into sonnets and haiku

By Joe Foley
published

A very different type of AI art generator.

Poetry Camera
(Image credit: ASDF Studio LLC dba Poetry camera)

It looks like a homemade Polaroid camera, perhaps made with one of the best 3D printers. But this AI-powered device doesn't take photos at all. It 'captures' poems.

The Poetry Camera turns the visual input it receives through its lens into an AI-generated poem that describes the scene. It's kind of like an AI image generator but in reverse: it takes a real image and generates what could be compared to a prompt used in a text-to-image tool, but with more poetic language.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

