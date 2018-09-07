World’s first film festival celebrating women in extreme sports is back

There’s no shortage of inspiring women in extreme sports and adventure. So why is there a shortage of filmmakers sharing these inspiring stories on screen?

That’s exactly the question posed by Shextreme Film Festival, the world’s first film festival celebrating women in extreme sports. Following last year’s sell-out success, the two-day event is set to return to Bristol, UK for a fourth year, taking over unique underground arts venue The Loco Klub from 4-5 October 2018.

Expect an action-packed programme of exclusive adventure film premieres, inspiring panel debates, live art, adventure poetry performances and more, as Shextreme continues its quest to promote equality in extreme sports and adventure.

Confirmed festival speakers include Hazel Findlay, the first British woman to free climb El Capitan in Yosemite; environmentalist and five-times Irish National Champion pro surfer Dr Easkey Britton; mountaineer and NASA-trained astronaut Dr Suzie Imber; award-winning adventure filmmaker Paul Diffley; and prolific para climber Anoushe Husain.

Film workshop

The event starts on 4 October with Shextreme Film School, an evening workshop that will see expert tutors training the next generation of adventure filmmakers (that’s you). Suitable for all levels, students will learn every phase of production, from essential on-screen storytelling techniques to tips on choosing the best sound equipment to use on location.

Learn from award-winning pros at Shextreme Film School 2018

“Our film school’s programme is designed to save you time and energy by helping you avoid classic rookie mistakes,” explains event founder Dr Ruth Farrar. “Multi award-winning adventure filmmaker Paul Diffley will be sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes insights on how he made his latest production featuring prolific climber Hazel Findlay.”

“Siân Lewis, aka award-winning The Girl Outdoors , will also be sharing how to effectively work with brands to get your film production’s story published by the press,” she continues. “From surf film shoots in Brazil with BBC self-shooting producer and editor Elise Wicker to skateboarding photography in Cambodia with Hannah Bailey, we’ll cover a lot of ground over the course of the evening.”

This year, Shextreme Film Festival will also expand its awards scheme to recognise the diverse, multi-talented creativity of women in adventure. Brand new categories include Best Adventure Blog and Best Non-Fiction Adventure Book, which sit alongside established categories such as Best Adventure Film, Best Adventure Photography and Best Adventure Podcast.

Shextreme tickets

Shextreme Film Festival tickets sold out quickly last year (we know, because we missed out) so if you’re in the area, you’ll need to move fast. You can book festival tickets here, and a place at the Shextreme Film School here.

And for more information about Shextreme Film Festival, how to attend or how to get involved, head over to the Shextreme website – or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.

