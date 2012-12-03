New Star Trek poster looks oddly familiar
Only JJ Abrams could get away with this... check out the teaser poster for the second Star Trek movie.
Director JJ Abrams - best known for cult TV shows Lost and Fringe - has been typically playful with the marketing of his second Star Trek movie, due for release next May.
First he got fans guessing by revealing that Benedict Cumberbatch would be starring as the film's villain - but not saying who his character would be. Then he showed three frames (yep, just three) on the Conan O'Brien chat show.
And now, the first poster for the movie has been released - bearing a striking similarity to the classic poster for The Dark Knight Rises.
Picturing an unnamed figure facing a desolate cityscape, the new poster subtly carves a Federation symbol of the collapsing rubble - much like the Batman symbol appeared in the Dark Knight Rises poster (below).
Not many people could pull of this tongue-in-cheek homage to an iconic movie poster, but Abrams is certainly one of them. We're now genuinely excited to see this movie!
