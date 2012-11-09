Does Disney's new Wizard of Oz poster miss the mark?

As if taking on the Star Wars franchise wasn't enough, March 2013 will see Disney bring the magical world of Oz back to our screens in a new 3D movie.
A prequel not a remake, Oz the Great and Powerful tells the story of how the Wizard arrived in Oz and became its ruler.
Familiar elements
The latest poster for the new movie, shown above, gives a bright, colourful and contemporary look to the land of Oz and packs in a number of familiar elements including Oz's hot air ballon, a smiling munchkin, and the winged bellhop monkey who terrified successive generations of children in the original film.
Cluttered feel
But maybe they've included a little bit too much in this, the third in a series of poster releases for the movie. We love the individual elements of the poster, but the overall scene seems a little bunched up and has a 'cobbled together' look about it, with none of the characters interacting naturally - or indeed, at all.
Which is a shame, because the previous two posters for Oz the Great and Powerful - shown below - were stunning and had us a lot more excited about this movie.
