GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro review: another impressive gaming controller from GameSir

The Gamesir T4 Cyclone Pro is a very capable and enjoyable controller to use, that hides some fantastic tech and well-considered usability behind a fairly unassuming design. The Hall Effect features make the controller a perfect match for games that require that extra element of sensitivity and accuracy, and we also liked the way it feels in the hand when gaming for long periods of time.

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

When it comes to impressive controller performance, the Chinese manufacturer GameSir has form. Their G7 Xbox/PC controller replacement scored top marks when we reviewed it earlier in 2023, and they now have a wide and varied range of peripherals for PC, consoles and mobile gaming devices.

Enter the GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro, a new gaming device that offers multi-platform compatibility, ‘tri-mode’ connectivity and hall effect anti-drift axis sticks that are said to offer a huge amount more longevity than comparable Playstation and Xbox controllers. There are two essentially identical versions, the cheaper non-pro model loses the headphone jack and the 2.4 GHz dongle, which is sold separately. There’s also trigger vibration on the pro model, which is a nice touch.

We’ve put the T4 Cyclone Pro through its paces on our PC gaming setup over the course of two weeks, playing a mixture of racing simulation and FPS games, allowing us to fully evaluate the range of functions available for each of the programmable buttons.

(Image credit: Jacob Little)

GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro review: Key specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Connectivity: Bluetooth 2.4GHz, Wired (USB-C) Programmable/mappable: Yes Weight: 220g Platforms: PC, Android, iOS, macOS, Nintendo Switch Battery life: Approx. 30h

GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro review: Design

(Image credit: Jacob Little)

In terms of unboxing, there’s a pleasing immediate feel to the controller and the first thing that struck us was the relative lack of weight. It has a lightness to it, and thanks to the textured plastic that surrounds the controller there’s a tactile approach to holding the controller that feels good in the hand and in many ways better than the official Xbox controller that has inspired the shape and feel of the Cyclone Pro.

The Cyclone Pro follows the traditional Xbox pattern and setup when it comes to buttons and triggers, with the quite inventive addition of buttons at the back of the hand grips that are activated with your middle finger when holding the controller. We found this was great for often-used actions like reloading or changing weapons in FPS games, or gear changes in racing games, but the downside is when gripping the controller hard they’re very easy to accidentally activate, so worth bearing in mind when you’re mapping them to functions.

If we were being critical, we think that perhaps it’s a little function over form. There’s little to be truly excited about looks-wise, and GameSir has decided to forgo flashy colourful panels or RGB lighting (like the brand’s T4 Kaleid option) in favour of a practical approach that favours total concentration on the games themselves. The array of black and grey tones that adorn the Cyclone Pro’s faceplate aren’t inspiring, but they make a statement that this is a tool, not an accessory in its own right.

GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro review: Features

Where the GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro comes into its own is its multi platform compatibility, meaning the controller will be just as home connecting up to your mobile or tablet device to play games on the move, as it is plugging into a USB on a more static gaming setup. There’s a wireless dongle that’s sold separately, but for our money, we were happy during testing to connect up via the cable instead which minimises lag and latency as much as possible and provides the most stable connection.

Feature-wise, there’s additionally some nice touches that set this controller apart from some of its competitors - the macro buttons on the back are easy to set up and great for additional quick functions, and the much-celebrated hall effect sticks feature anti-drift contactless sensing technology, meaning much more precise axis control, higher sensitivity and more longevity. As there is no physical contact between parts on the thumbsticks, they are said to last up to 5 million cycles and provide an impressive amount of immediacy and sensitivity in most gameplay conditions.

GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro review: Performance

(Image credit: Jacob Little)

During our tests the anti-drift hall effect on the thumbsticks was noticeable, and unlike some other similar controllers on the market they’re weighted perfectly - small inputs in driving games, for example, ensured just about the right amount of steering input, and in first and third-person gaming the sticks were suitably instinctive allowing us to aim, shoot and navigate worlds with ease. The clever thing here is that all of this is done amazingly intuitively - when testing we never had to second guess what the control interpretations of our inputs might be.

There’s a smooth response area for both the sticks and the triggers. Again, controlling throttle and brakes in driving games was possible with very minimal and ultra-precise inputs, allowing for a pleasing gaming experience overall. The cushioned buttons have a unique ‘click’ to them but offer good confirmation, a nice feel and an assured response without feeling too plasticky.

The GameSir app also allows users to carefully manage button mapping, vibration and sensitivity, but to be honest we thought the controller was well set up straight out of the box for most mainstream games, and most casual and general players should have no problem getting going without any complex setup procedures.

GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro review: Price

The GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro retails for around $49.99/£50, and before even accounting for discounts during peak trading events and sales, this is already a very competitive price. GameSir is fast becoming known for overdelivering on specs and performance for the price point, and it looks like the Cyclone Pro will continue that trend.

Should I buy the GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro?

(Image credit: Jacob Little)

We were really impressed with the T4 Cyclone Pro. It has a great feel in the hand, is easy to set up, is lightweight without being too flimsy and its hall effect anti-drift controls are a joy to use. So much so in fact, we’d challenge any regular gamer to go back to fully analogue sticks after using this offering.

If we were to mark down slightly, it’s that although the platform support is excellent across PC, Mac, iOS and Android, there is a glaring omission in the fact that it’s not compatible with Xbox, despite the Xbox-style layout. If future incarnations of the T4 Cyclone Pro remedy this, this could easily be the one controller at this price point to rule them all.

If you’re looking for a slightly bigger controller, then the brand’s G7 controller might be the one to go for, as it’s slightly more geared towards players with bigger hands and helpfully also features Xbox support. As a more expensive option, but one that is equally impressive in terms of its hall effect sticks and also comes with a charging dock, try the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth & 2.4g Controller, which also features a slightly more compelling design.