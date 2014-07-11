Font of the day: Futuracha

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Futuracha from høly

A group of curious design explorers make up høly and are the team behind today's font of choice Futuracha. They comment on Behance: "The name is the combination of words futura and cucaracha (cockroach in Spanish).

"The design is based on the basis of the pf futura book. The letters edges radically extend in a forceful way trying to remind the art deco's style. The serifs are based on Claude Garamond typefaces. It was designed as a display text, so not recommended for extended texts. It's most suitable for headlines and logos."

Available to download from Behance, Futuracha is available free for personal use only. For professional use, contact the holy team.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com