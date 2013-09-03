Sans Serif typeface gives a whole new look to Google

What do you think of this new look for Google?

Google is clearly one of the top brands in the entire world, with its logo design one of the most recognisable and iconic throughout the globe. Using simple typography and a handful of primary colours, their simple approach worked wonders.

However, Italian designer Stefano Parrone has come up with a proposed redesign that whilst staying true to Google's trademark colours, makes it look a world away from what we all know. Using a Source Sans Pro Regular font, the logo has had a complete overhaul.

Showcasing the way in which the new logo could be used for Google+, Parrone also redesigned the classic Google web page. Whilst we don't think Google will be changing their logo any time soon, this redesign gives us an insight into what could be.

