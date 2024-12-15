3D art of the week: Razvan Smaranda

Razvan Smaranda is a 3D character artist from Mioveni, Argeş, România. Below is his piece Needle Knight Leda, an intricate 3D model created in ZBrush and Marvelous Designer.

It was a pleasure to work on Leda, a project proposed by the Bulkamancer 3D art team that initially seemed daunting due to its complexity. Nevertheless, I decided to take on the challenge and learned a lot in the process. This was a tough project for the entire team, from sculpting to cutting, and supporting it was likely the hardest part for everyone involved, but they did an amazing job! I’m incredibly grateful to Bulkamancer for the opportunity to work on this character and for their efforts in making it printable.

I used Marvelous Designer for the fabric simulation and ZBrush for sculpting and detailing. The most difficult aspect was applying the pattern to the cloak and dress. Replicating the concept’s pattern required UV warping and creating the alpha design, followed by using the CurveFlatSnap brush to create a 3D mesh on top of the alpha, with the alpha serving as a guide.

As well as that, I loved creating the ornamental elements. I used alphas and then masked each of them manually, before employing alphas again to fill out the empty space. After that, I used mesh ornaments on top of the alphas to create additional layers.

