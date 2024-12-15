The Economist's slick illustrations prove that minimalism will always be a winner

Ricardo Tomás celebrates the best of the year in style.

Ricardo Tomás illustrations for The Economists best of the year series
(Image credit: The Economist/Ricardo Tomás)

As we head towards the new year many publications are getting retrospective on the past twelve months – including The Economist. Supporting its 'best of the year' roundup series, the digital publication has released a series of ingenious illustrations that embody clean, concise and clever design.

The Economist is known to produce some of the best magazine covers of all time, and these thoughtful illustrations on its online platform demonstrate the newspaper's eye for style. Despite what the maximalist trend predictions say, for me, nothing beats stripped-back illustration oozing with minimalist class.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

