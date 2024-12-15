The Economist's slick illustrations prove that minimalism will always be a winner
Ricardo Tomás celebrates the best of the year in style.
As we head towards the new year many publications are getting retrospective on the past twelve months – including The Economist. Supporting its 'best of the year' roundup series, the digital publication has released a series of ingenious illustrations that embody clean, concise and clever design.
The Economist is known to produce some of the best magazine covers of all time, and these thoughtful illustrations on its online platform demonstrate the newspaper's eye for style. Despite what the maximalist trend predictions say, for me, nothing beats stripped-back illustration oozing with minimalist class.
Created by artist Ricardo Tomás, each illustration has a unique design that cleverly gestures to the topic – for instance, the best albums of 2024 Illustration features a line of medals replaced with LP records. My favourite of the designs is the illustration for the best books of 2024, featuring a rosette made of layered hardbacks.
The striking subtlety of Ricardo's illustrations is a testament to the power of bold illustration, proving that clean visuals can have a big impact in editorial illustration. For more design inspiration, check out this Italian magazine cover that gets increasingly disturbing the more you look at it.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.