Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by design director Alun Edwards

Alun Edwards

Alun Edwards is a versatile and experienced design director at UK-based creative agency Studio Output and has been helping to build forward-thinking brands for fourteen years.

After graduating from Bradford School of Art & Design, he worked for a few agencies in Leeds before joining Studio Output founders Rob & Dan at Twelve:Ten, where he eventually became art director. He then joined Cubic, working with clients like Arts Council England, The Art Fund and the National College of School Leadership, receiving a number of awards.

Edwards was reunited with Rob & Dan at Studio Output, and now works on high-profile branding projects for Sony PlayStation, Arts Council England, BBC Radio 1, and BBC Sport.

Edwards on his illustration..."This image is a remix using parts that we used in an image for Serial Cut's book. It was a great oppurtunity to develop a style that really interests me, finding objects and combining them, the selection, painting and composing them and finally get them lit and shot well. What I find really interesting is how everyday objects (and some pretty cheap finds) can be bought alive by their juxtaposition.

"I worked with our long time photography collaborator, Philip Jackson, who is a great studio photographer. I can take him an idea or objects and he helps add to the image through his expertise, that's the beauty of a great working collaboration. We are both really excited by this kind of work and in the process of developing whole different series of images over the next couple of months."

