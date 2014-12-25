Merry Christmas! Grab your free festive wallpaper by Geo Law

Merry Christmas everyone! We're starting the gift giving early here at Creative Bloq with this awesome Xmas-inspired freebie. Yes, once again, we've teamed up with another brilliant designer to bring you this gorgeous wallpaper for your smartphone, tablet and desktop.

Geo Law

Geo Law is a freelance illustrator based in Sheffield, England. His style is built on doodling, with many references to cartoons, comics and different aspects of street art, using pens, ink and a Macbook. During his creative career, Law has worked with various leading brands, including Converse and Sumo Digital.

Law on his illustration... "I'm interested in merging different forms of folklore and epic tales in my personal work. Here, I wanted to create an alternative Christmas scene with my very own version of what Santa Claus would be in that world."

To download this festive wallpaper, simply follow the links below: