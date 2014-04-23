33 exclusive free wallpapers for phone, tablet and desktop

Here at Creative Bloq, we've teamed up with a host of leading designers to bring you a bunch of free wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad and desktop. Good to you aren't we? So, just incase you missed them first time round, here's a selection of the brilliant designs we've featured. Enjoy!

01. Holly Sims

Holly took inspiration from decorating her new flat

Based in London, Holly Sims is an illustrator and full time greeting card designer, with just over four years experience in the industry, balancing working in-house with her own illustration work. She enjoys using bold colour palettes and simple shapes, collating everything into the final image along with other hand-drawn textures and patterns.

Sims on her artwork: "The idea for this piece came from the colour palette first - I’ve just moved in to a new house and I’m getting excited about decorating my new home studio in greys and yellows, so those colours are on my mind at the moment.

02. Robyn Mitchell

Robyn is inspired by the architecture around her home town

Robyn Mitchell is a freelance illustrator and graphic designer living and working in the vibrant city of Cape Town. With four years' experience in the industry, she has worked across a wide range of fields, including packaging design, corporate identity and illustration.

"There are so many amazingly beautiful buildings with so much character and history in my home town Cape Town, South Africa," she explains. "I was especially inspired to create an illustration of our City Hall, with Table Mountain in the distance."

03. Duncan Wilson

Duncan aimed to draw and write about a new character every week during this series

Duncan Wilson is a creative director and illustrator based in the south of England. "This is a piece from the Pixie Tuesday project that ran on my blog every week (without fail) for eighteen months," he explains. "The aim of the project was to draw and write about a new character every week in order to develop my illustrative style and build a portfolio showcasing my personal work."

04. Ben the Illustrator

Click image to download this wallpaper

Ben the Illustrator kicked off our free wallpaper giveaway back in July with this beautiful tiger illustration. Going through a phase of sketching simple images of birds and animals, this particular design took him just 20 minutes!

05. Chris Malbon

Click image to download this wallpaper

Next up was this gorgeous abstract illustration titled 'Eight' by designer and illustrator Chris Malbon. The concept for this piece came about after Malbon caught a big spider in his studio. This kick-started a whole series atmospheric black and white images by the designer.

06. Henry Hargreaves

Click image to download this wallpaper

When we approached photographer Henry Hargreaves to design a wallpaper for us, we were very excited to see what he came up with. This being the guy who's made a book about boobs and likes to deep fry gadgets. And he didn't disappoint us with this brilliant, yet disturbing image, which, when downloaded, makes it look like he's stuck in your device. Awesome.

07. Mike Stone

Click image to download this wallpaper

This vibrant, psycedellic-style wallpaper was created by illustrator and copywriter Mike Stone. Stone, who designed this image in 2009, commented, "When it comes to illustration I like blending together certain themes, objects and imagery until they naturally co-exist in one image."

08. Stanley Chow

Click image to download this wallpaper

If you're from, or love the city of Manchester, then you'll certainly appreciate this beautiful design by talented illustrator Stanley Chow. This particular wallpaper was initially intended for Chow's daughter's bedroom, which is why he illustrated it with simple geometric shapes.

09. Jon Burgerman

Click image to download this wallpaper

Back in August, we collaborated with colourful artist Jon Burgerman to bring you guys this cool wallpaper design. Burgerman created three seperate images - No-one Knows The Way, Hopscotch and The Hustle the Dance - all of which are acrylic paintings on watercolour.

10. Amy Holliday

Click image to download this wallpaper

Young professional illustrator and hand-drawn typographer Amy Holliday is the lady behind this detailed wallpaper. With an affinity for animals she finds herself inspired by nature, conservation and by things she finds fascinating: exotic places, colourful cultures, and the novelty of exciting objects found in everyday life.

11. Steven Bonner

Click image to download this wallpaper

Steven Bonner is a designer and illustrator widely known for his experimental take on typography. Creating this piece as the 2012 London Olympics approached, he commented, "The idea of never finishing something until you've achieved your goal appeals to me, and I think it's as relevant in work and it is in sport."

12. Justin Maller

Click image to download this wallpaper

Justin Maller is a freelance illustrator and art director. He is also founder and creative director of international modern art collective Depthcore, which he created this striking piece for initially. The generous designer then donated it to us for our weekly wallpaper spot.

13. Uglylogo

Click image to download this wallpaper

We love this playful wallpaper, created for us by Frode Skaren aka Uglylogo. The concept for this design came about when Skaren was collecting leaves with his three-year-old daughter. He comments, "I imagined them as characters. I love how the leaves make like open arms, almost like they spread their wings when falling. Wonderful."

14. Becha

Click image to download this wallpaper

Vesna Pesic aka Becha is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator based in Serbia. She created this piece in order to brighten up the start of the week. "The thing I like about being a freelance artist is adaptability and a week without strict work-hours. So, Monday is like Saturday. This deer wallpaper is a present for everyone who love Mondays!" she says.

15. Neil McFarland

Click image to download this wallpaper

Neil McFarland is lead visual designer at digital design studio ustwo. His image of Willow the Whale, the hero of the ustwo game 'Whale Trail' featured as our wallpaper in October. "It's taken from our forthcoming e-book with Penguin based on the game and is called the Adventures of Willow the Whale – ‘The Curse of Baron Von Barry' " he says.

16. Jamie Smart

Click image to download this wallpaper

Jamie Smart is a British comic artist and writer. Over the past ten years, he's worked for clients including The Dandy, The Sunday Times, The DFC, The Cartoon Network and the BBC, and character-designed for Disney. This was one of the early concept pieces for his sometimes rude but enjoyable webcomic Corporate Skull

17. James O'Connell

Click the image to download this wallpaper

James Oconnell is a Manchester-based doodler, illustrator and all round image maker with an international reach. He has a passion for tone, form and texture and generally tries to create work that makes people think, but mostly, which makes them smile. He created this one back in November.

18. Dan Moat

Click the image to download this wallpaper

Dan Moat is a graphic designer based in the UK. He says of his illustration..."The monkey himself was a product of playing about with manipulating circles in Illustrator a while ago. I love doodling with pens and paper and sketching out ideas first but sometimes it's really fun to just sit straight at my computer and see what I can come up with using only basic vectors.

19. Alun Edwards

Click the image to download this wallpaper

Alun Edwards is a versatile and experienced design director at UK-based creative agency Studio Output and has been helping to build forward-thinking brands for fourteen years. He loves that everyday objects (and some pretty cheap finds) can be bought alive by their juxtaposition, which is showcased in this wallpaper.

20. Gareth Axford

Click the image to download this wallpaper

Gareth Axford is an animator and illustrator based in a beautiful small town in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales. He thought it might be fun to revisit an old style of his in order to hone his vectoring and colour skills on a series of illustration of characters from his favourite films.

21. Vault49

Click the image to download this wallpaper

A multi-talented creative, Luke Choice is a senior designer at award-winning design studio Vault49. The artwork was an conceptual soundscape environment, taking inspiration from coral reefs and combining them with the bass-lines from some of the favorite studio soundtracks.

22. Ben Steers

Click the image to download this wallpaper

Ben Steers is a freelance illustrator and designer working out of the beautiful city of Bristol. His work is a mix and match of different graphic styles with influences ranging from '80s animation to early graffiti.The illustration 'Woodland Adventures' was originally conceived for an exhibition at the Kidrobot store in London

23. Craig Minchington

Click the image to download this wallpaper

Craig Minchington is a Welsh digital artist, living in Bristol, creating under the alias Adora. This illustration is an adaptation of an older piece of work called 'The Beginning'. As there's no real central focus, he simply concentrated on composition, colour and form.

24. Ollie Hoff

Click the image to download this wallpaper

Ollie Hoff is a graphic designer living and working in Norwich, UK. Hoff on his illustration... "'We're Coming Home' was a recent personal piece I worked on. It was an idea I came up with while doodling on a notepad at work.

25. Rob Green

Click the image to download the wallpaper

Rob Green is an award-winning art director from Birmingham, UK. He works broadly, covering everything from concept right through to design for print, TV and radio. Green on his illustration: "Towards the end of April 2013, I came across an article that posed the question 'What is the future of type?'. What interested me most was how to answer such a question.

26. Tim Easley

Click the image to download the wallpaper

Tim Easley is a self taught designer and illustrator from London, who likes to work with hand-drawn lettering, bright colours and bold lines. Easley on his illustration... "I did this hand lettered piece to remind myself that it’s important to keep doing work, even if you have absolutely nothing to use it for."

27. Tom Redfern

Click the image to download the wallpaper

Tom Redfern is a freelance illustrator and image maker who lives and works in the creative city of Bristol. Redfern on his illustration... "With this image, which was created especially for Creative Bloq, I wanted to give everyone something that would inspire them to focus on the playful nature of the creative process, and if nothing else, make them smile a bit."

28. João Oliveira

Click the image to download the wallpaper

João Oliveira is a freelance art director, designer and illustrator from Porto, Portugal. Oliveira is also the founder of multidisciplinary studio Onrepeat. He says of his artwork..."This illustration was originally created for the Depthcore's 'Echoes' exhibition and it's about jazz. My objective with this piece, just like many others of mine, was to blend typography with illustration."

29. Joe Stone

Click the image to download the wallpaper

Joe Stone is a freelance designer and illustrator based in the UK. During his creative career, Stone has worked with clients ranging from international exhibition organisers to local start-ups on brand, print and digital design."Having had a lifelong obsession with comic books, Superman is a hugely important character to me," says Stone.

30. Jenny Lloyd

Click the image to download the wallpaper

Jenny Lloyd has been working as a freelance illustrator since graduating from Falmouth College of Arts in 2004. During this time she has worked for a wide range of international clients.

"This piece was originally created as an editorial illustration for an article about the rise in popularity of Japanese visual culture. I was inspired by the delicacy and soft colour palette often present in vintage Japanese prints," she explains.

31. Lesley Barnes

Click the image to download the wallpaper

Lesley Barnes is an animator and illustrator who lives and works in Glasgow. She uses a graphic and colourful style to tell stories with both her illustration and moving image work. Barnes on her illustration... "Inspired by their amazing tails, I created this pattern called Peacocks for Wrap Magazine's wrapping paper range."

32. Andrew Groves

Click the image to download the wallpaper

Andrew Groves is an illustrator and image maker, currently based in the woods of Sussex, UK. Natural phenomenon, wilderness exploration, and adventures are common themes in his work. "Like most of my work, this piece is inspired by the great outdoors and things I've seen on various trips and quests, which are then reinterpreted using simple shapes and limited colours," he says.

33. Helvetica

Click the image to download the free wallpaper

I Love Typography is one of the leading blogs for typography nerds, and it also offers some great typographical wallpapers. This brilliant homage to Helvetica was designed by Hamish Macpherson, a Canadian creative and web producer.

Would you like to submit a wallpaper for free download? Let us know in the comments box below!