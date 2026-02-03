Why D&AD Shift should be on every creative's radar

D&AD Shift is a free night school for creatives with no formal arts training, and it’s just celebrated its 10th anniversary. As part of the programme, students are given a range of lessons, receive mentoring and support, attend portfolio reviews and tackle three briefs for big-name brands. This year it was Amazon Ads, Uber Eats and Diageo, the latter of which was a live brief, the results of which are still under wraps.

I went to the class of 2025’s show recently, where I found out just how life-changing this programme is for the diverse bunch of young creatives who take part in it. It was also a great place to meet up-and-coming creatives, including those who will surely be creating some of the best adverts and rebrands of future years.

(Image credit: Vivian Full)

For Joe Seymour, a Shifter who specialises in graphic design and lettering, it’s the people who have made the experience. “Being part of such a passionate team has really lit a fire under me,” he said.

Ennie Fakoya, a strategist and copywriter, thinks that the “level of experimentation that Shift gives you is really important because you aren't given a set role”.

“We just naturally found our strides,” she said, “which I think is really important because you are given not a playbook necessarily, but the playground for working in your own way and building your own capacity for creativity.”

Working on the briefs is a huge part of the programme, which both Joe and Ennie really enjoyed. “We really got on a level and dug in and came up with some crazy ideas and came up with a really exciting solution that we were all really happy with,” said Joe, talking about the Diageo brief. “It was really, really exciting.”

(Image credit: Vivian Full)

For Ennie, the Uber Eats brief, where teams were tasked with coming up with a campaign to revive the lunch hour for London workers, was her favourite, and one that her team won. “I think the reason that we won was because the idea was simple. It was based on a very human truth and the creative was simple. We cut out a quarter of a billboard and put the statistic on it [workers only get 16 minutes of lunch], and it was fully green, whereas the rest of it was just a regular colour. It was a physical manifestation of how little we care about lunch.”

Why do such big brands want to be a part of Shift?

"We're proud to support D&AD’s mission of creating pathways for self-taught creatives – diverse voices and alternative routes into this industry benefit everyone," said Roy Sharples, head of EU non-endemics,