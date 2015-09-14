Web designers take centre stage in new sitcom

With its stressful demands, crazy clients and unusual projects, the world of freelancing can feel like an absurdist comedy at times. Enter designer and filmmaker Josh Shayne, whose comedic series about a web designer launches today.

Having run a design company for 10 years, Shayne has plenty of real life experiences to draw on for his latest series HOME/OFFICE. Over eight episodes, HOME/OFFICE follows a fledgling web designer as he sets up his own business, lands clients and explores online dating.

Get a sneak peek with the series' trailer below...

Liked this? Read these!